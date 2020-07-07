Dynata Named #2 "Data & Analytics Provider" In 2020 GRIT Top 50

Industry survey ranks most dynamic and innovative companies in data, insights and market research

DALLAS, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynata, the world's largest first-party data and insights platform, ranked as the No. 2 "Data & Analytics Provider" and among the top 10 of the "Most Innovative Suppliers" in the 2020 edition of the GreenBook Research Industry Trends (GRIT) Report, considered a leading benchmark of the market research industry's top innovators.

"We are honored to once again be acknowledged as a leader in data and analytics, recognized for the power of our unparalleled fully-permissioned first-party data," said Gary S. Laben, CEO of Dynata. "Our business is built on the reach and quality of our data, encompassing 62+ million consumers and B2B professionals. Our differentiated datasets ensure that we can deliver the insights our clients need across every industry and geography, with the solutions and expertise they need to solve their biggest challenges."

In addition to Dynata's ranking of ninth overall in the "Most Innovative Suppliers" category, the company placed fifth in "Full/Field Service Providers." Both rankings are a testimonial to the company's ongoing commitment to partnership and delivering innovative solutions to its clients. Last year the company launched Dynata Insights Platform, an end-to-end solution that allows clients to access every element of the marketing lifecycle, from market research to media, advertising, and CRM. Along with these rankings, Dynata was ranked in the top 10 for qualitative research.

The 2020 GRIT Top 50 uses an aggregate of responses from market research suppliers, clients, and insights professionals, encompassing 2,098 completed interviews globally. As a peer-based survey, GreenBook considers it a good proxy for business growth, a useful snapshot for strategic planning, and a key metric used to assess a company's position in the marketplace.



About Dynata

Dynata is the world's largest first-party data and insights platform. With a reach that encompasses over 62 million consumers and business professionals globally, and an extensive library of individual profile attributes collected through surveys, Dynata is the cornerstone for precise, trustworthy quality data. The company has built innovative data services and solutions around its robust first-party data offering to bring the voice of the customer to the entire marketing continuum – from strategy, innovation, and branding to advertising, measurement, and optimization. Dynata serves nearly 6,000 market research, media and advertising agencies, publishers, consulting and investment firms and corporate customers in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Learn more at www.dynata.com.

