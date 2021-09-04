Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

View our latest analysis for Dynatrace

What Is Dynatrace's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Dynatrace had US$362.4m of debt in June 2021, down from US$510.5m, one year before. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$387.2m in cash, so it actually has US$24.8m net cash.

debt-equity-history-analysis
debt-equity-history-analysis

How Healthy Is Dynatrace's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Dynatrace had liabilities of US$598.9m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$456.3m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$387.2m in cash and US$134.0m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$533.9m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Since publicly traded Dynatrace shares are worth a very impressive total of US$20.2b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Dynatrace boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

It was also good to see that despite losing money on the EBIT line last year, Dynatrace turned things around in the last 12 months, delivering and EBIT of US$89m. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Dynatrace can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. Dynatrace may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Happily for any shareholders, Dynatrace actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last year. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to look at a company's total liabilities, it is very reassuring that Dynatrace has US$24.8m in net cash. The cherry on top was that in converted 286% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$255m. So is Dynatrace's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. We've identified 2 warning signs with Dynatrace , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

