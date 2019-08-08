Dynavax Technologies Corp (DVAX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Dynavax Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: DVAX)

Q2 2019 Earnings Call

, 4:30 p.m. ET

Heather Rowe -- Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Thank you, Operator. Good afternoon, and welcome to the Dynavax second quarter 2019 Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call. With me today are Ryan Spencer, Co-President and Senior Vice President, Commercial; and Michael Ostrach, Chief Financial Officer.

With that I will now turn the call over to Ryan Spencer.

Ryan Spencer -- Co-President and Senior Vice President of Commercial

Thank you, Heather. And thank you all for joining us today to review our second quarter 2019 results. Before we begin, I want to let you know that we will have a slightly different format for today. As you probably saw, we announced an offering this afternoon. And as you can imagine, there will be some activity around that. So we are only providing our prepared remarks this afternoon, and we will not be having a Q&A session.

Today, we reported HEPLISAV-B net sales of $8.3 million for the second quarter, which was in line with our expectations. This compares to net sales of $5.6 million for the first quarter of 2019. HEPLISAV-B is the first and only two-dose hepatitis B vaccine approved by the FDA, and have consistently protected more than 90% of adult patients in clinical studies. Based on this profile, we continue to believe that HEPLISAV-B will ultimately become the market leader and a standard of care for adults Hepatitis B vaccination, with potential gross peak sales in the United States of up to $500 million.

As you likely already know, during the quarter, we announced that we had taken the strategic decision not to fund additional development of our immuno-oncology research programs. I'd like to take a moment to thank all our employees, both -- those who have or will be departing the Company soon and those who will remain. Our people are our most valuable assets and will be responsible for driving our success as we reshape the Company to deliver HEPLISAV-B to as many patients as possible. We are now completely focused on continuing to grow and develop our vaccine business with HEPLISAV-B sales in the US as the main driver.

Commercial execution is our number one objective, and we are seeing good momentum in our sales growth. Importantly, we believe this growth will result in a substantial revenue flow. Once we convert a customer, we expect to keep them.

Making a decision to switch to HEPLISAV-B and then implementing the new dosing regimen requires effort on the part of our customers. In our experience, HEPLISAV-B is well received and the favorable clinical profile carries us through this multistep process. While the process takes time and lengthens the sales cycle, this investment provides long-term value. Institutions do not move quickly to switch. And after going through the work to adopt HEPLISAV-B, we think customers are unlikely to go back to a 3-dose regimen.

We continue to add customer wins. To date, more than 1,700 individual customers have purchased HEPLISAV-B including 187 of our top 300 account targets. HEPLISAV-B is available to order in over 650 of our targeted accounts. These accounts represent 59% of the doses in our targeted adult hepatitis B market. Integrated delivery networks, or IDNs, represent our largest target segment. We continue to make progress in this segment with HEPLISAV-B available to order in 17 of the top 20 IDNs.