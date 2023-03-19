Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) Could Be Riskier Than It Looks

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 4.1x Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) may be sending very bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios greater than 15x and even P/E's higher than 29x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so limited.

Dynavax Technologies certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings performance might be less impressive moving forward. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

How Is Dynavax Technologies' Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Dynavax Technologies would need to produce anemic growth that's substantially trailing the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 273% gain to the company's bottom line. However, the latest three year period hasn't been as great in aggregate as it didn't manage to provide any growth at all. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

The Bottom Line On Dynavax Technologies' P/E

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

