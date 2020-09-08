Dyrect Expands the Fastest Cannabis Delivery to 51 Cities in Los Angeles County

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Within one week of launching, Dyrect has expanded its free and fast cannabis delivery services in California from three to 51 cities throughout Los Angeles County. By the end of the company's second week of operation, it will be making cannabis deliveries to all cities in Los Angeles County. Further expansion to all of Orange County will be complete by October 1, 2020.

Dyrect's mission is to provide the fastest on-demand delivery of cannabis products to consumers who place orders through its website at MyDyrect.com, by phone, or via text message. "To show how serious we are and how devoted we are to fast and reliable deliveries, we're offering $30 off a customer's next purchase through Dyrect if they don't receive their order within 30 minutes," explains Dyrect Founder Chloe Parker.

"The offer is available throughout September, but it doesn't disappear once October hits," Chloe says. "We're so passionate about our mission and devoted to keeping our promise about delivering within 30 minutes that customers whose orders are delivered after 30 minutes will get a coupon for $6 off their next purchase after the special September promotion."

With the company's rapid expansion, Dyrect now delivers to 51 cities throughout Los Angeles County, including:





Alhambra Arcadia Belmont Shore Burbank Canoga Park Central LA Chatsworth Culver City Downey Downtown Long Beach East LA Echo Park El Monte El Segundo Encino Glendale Hollywood Huntington Park Korea Town Lakewood LAX Marina Del Rey Monrovia North Hollywood North Long Beach Northridge Pacoima Panorama Pasadena Playa Del Rey Reseda Rosemead San Pedro Santa Monica Sherman Oaks Signal Hill South Bay South Gate South Long Beach Studio City Sun Valley Sunland Sylmar Tarzana Torrance Tujunga Van Nuys Venice West Hollywood West Los Angeles Woodland Hills

Dyrect's expansion means more adult-use cannabis customers in California have access not only to the fastest delivery but also to the most unique customer experience – another core aspect of the company's mission that shows in how it operates, promotes products, offers customer support, and carries out every delivery.

"Unlike other cannabis delivery companies," explains Parker, "Dyrect offers daily discounts on the most popular products being ordered. Most companies discount less popular products in an effort to move them, but Dyrect's mission is to provide a unique customer experience. Simply discounting the same products everyone else is discounting would run counter to our mission, so we focus on giving consumers what they really want – the right products at the right prices delivered for free and faster than they can get anywhere else."

Dyrect was developed by a team of industry and business veterans from Eaze, Medmen, Amazon, and Disney as a different kind of cannabis delivery company. The team's focus on speed, convenience, affordability, and providing the best customer experience allowed the company to quickly establish brand recognition and gain market share in the highly competitive California cannabis market as its rapid expansion across Los Angeles County and soon Orange County demonstrate.

Customers in 51 cities across Los Angeles County can now visit MyDyrect.com to browse top quality products from their local licensed dispensaries. To place an order, they'll be asked to create an account and verify their eligibility to purchase recreational cannabis. Payments are made up-front through the website.

"Dyrect also awards new customers," shares Parker. "When a customer register on the payment platform at MyDyrect.com, they automatically receive $10 off their first order, and their order is delivered for free in 30 minutes or less. It's that simple."

Dyrect's expansion across California is happening fast, and customers can learn when new delivery areas are available on the MyDyrect.com website or by following @mydyrect on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

About Dyrect

Dyrect offers free delivery of a wide selection of high quality cannabis products from licensed, local dispensaries to customers in California who meet the state's requirements to purchase adult-use marijuana. Orders can be placed on-demand on the company's website at MyDyrect.com or by phone or text, and all customers receive the fastest delivery– in 30 minutes or less – as well as well as an industry-leading customer experience. For more information, visit MyDyrect.com.

