Dysfunction Junction: Where Mexico meets Texas
To accuse a senior government official in Washington of lying is a rare occurrence. More common is the accusation that some official “obfuscated” or “spun” or was “loose with the facts.” But Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has repeatedly denied that the southern U.S. border is wide open to illegal immigration. It appears from all available evidence the Secretary is either denying reality, or as Doug McKelway reports, is lying.