These Dyson deals have two of our favorite vacuums both for $100 off

The Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute is a top-tier vacuum and you can get it for $100 right now.

When it comes to vacuums, few names have as much praise as Dyson. The developer makes cleaning appliances that are both powerful and easy to use, though their price tags can be a bit hefty. Fortunately, Dyson is now offering two of the best vacuums we've ever tested for a handy price cut.

The V8 Absolute and Cyclone V10 Absolute models are both available at Dyson's e-commerce site for $100 off. The V8, usually priced at $499.99, is now available for $399.99. Meanwhile, the V10, typically listed for $599.99, is on sale for $499.99.

Both vacuums have impressed our testers, ranking amongst the best Dyson vacuums and best cordless vacuums we've ever tried. The V8, at only 5.6 pounds, is also one of our favorite lightweight vacuums. In our testing, the V8 picked up 88% of the dirt we put down, besting some of the larger corded vacuums we've tried. The model comes with a powered brush head designed for hardwood floors, a motorized mini brush for cleaning upholstery, a crevice tool and more.

The Dyson V8 Absolute is lightweight, powerful and on sale.

As for the Cyclone V10, it comes with one more attachable tool than the V8, a torque drive cleaner head that drives the vacuum's bristles deeper into carpeted floors for more effective dirt removal. It's also got a longer battery life, up to 60 minutes (the V8 gets up to 40 minutes between charges) and picked up 89% of the dirt we dumped during testing.

Whatever you pick, both models are top-tier vacuums at a great price. Be sure to shop fast, because we don't see this deal sticking around.

