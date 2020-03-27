Dyson Designs Ventilator in 10 Days for COVID-19 Patients

Dyson is renowned for its innovative vacuum cleaners and sleek hair dryers, but this week the British company has made headlines for stepping up in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Founder Sir James Dyson reports that his company has invented an entirely new ventilator to address the desperate need for the lifesaving devices. The CoVent was designed in just 10 days by leveraging Dyson’s existing digital motor, whose technology is already optimized for safety and efficiency.

In an email shared with Architectural Digest, James Dyson writes to his staff: “[The CoVent] is designed to address the specific clinical needs of COVID-19 patients, and it is suited to a variety of clinical settings. The core challenge was how to design and deliver a new, sophisticated medical product in volume and in an extremely short space of time. The race is now on to get it into production.”

Dyson collaborated with TTP, The Technology Partnership, to get the project off the ground. Industrial-scale production will begin immediately to meet the tight timeline requested by the U.K.’s National Health Service. The government sector has ordered 10,000 CoVent ventilators, and Dyson will be donating an additional 5,000 unit—“1,000 of which will go to the United Kingdom.”

“The device is designed to achieve a high quality air supply to ensure its safety and effectiveness, drawing on our air purifier expertise which delivers high-quality filtration in high-volume products,” the entrepreneur adds. The CoVent can run on battery power if needed, as a portable or bed-mounted device. The ventilators are slated for availability in early April.

