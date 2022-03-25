Dyson’s Global Hub Shows Singapore’s Open to the World, Lee Says

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Olivia Poh
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • James Dyson
    British inventor, industrial designer and founder of the Dyson company

(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s prime minister touted vacuum-maker Dyson Ltd.’s new headquarters on the island as a signal it remains an open hub to attract business and talent.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Lee Hsien Loong used the opening ceremony Friday to back his government’s strategy of luring multinationals and skilled people, a policy that has drawn criticism from some opposition politicians because of concern among voters that foreigners are taking their jobs.

“It is not easy to sustain this, particularly in an environment where there is every temptation, especially politically, to turn inwards and raise barriers to the outside world, to non-Singaporeans to come to work here,” Lee said in a speech. “But if we succumb to the temptation to close our doors, we will surely end up hurting ourselves.”

Singapore has to press its advantages to secure investment by companies like Dyson because of intensifying competition and geopolitical upheavals, Lee said. He spoke a day after the government announced a major reopening of travel and loosening of social controls after the latest Covid-19 wave subsided.

Dyson announced plans to invest S$1.5 billion ($1.1 billion) in Singapore over the next four years. The company has helped to groom local talent since opening its first facility in the city-state in 2007 with 10 staff, Lee said.

“This is the future for tech companies -- to go wherever talent is available and made welcome,” Lee said. “It is also the future for Singapore –- to welcome companies and talent, which can help make us a hub of new ideas and scientific progress.”

Dyson’s Singapore Plans

Dyson in late 2020 announced a strategy to develop new technologies after abandoning an initiative to create an electric car. Its S$4.9 billion global investment plan spans machine learning, robotics and energy storage, focused on its operations in Singapore, the Philippines and the U.K.

The closely held company, best known for its premium-priced cleaning and hygiene appliances, reiterated that it will add more than 250 engineers and scientists in Singapore. Its new home in the city-state -- where founder James Dyson bought properties and set up a family office -- is housed in a re-purposed power station that was formerly one of the biggest nightlife complexes on the island.

The refurbished St. James Power Station will serve as a hub for the company’s research and engineering teams. The site will accommodate Dyson’s commercial, advanced manufacturing and supply chain operations, the firm said. The company employs more than 1,400 people in Singapore, 560 of them in engineering or research roles.

“We are honored to be the custodians of this cathedral-like building,” Dyson said in a statement, crediting the Singapore government’s support for making the project possible. Dyson’s own technology has been used in the restoration of the building, including air purifiers, lighting and acoustic engineering.

Dyson’s journey to build up its presence in Singapore hasn’t been entirely smooth. Back in 2019, the company ditched its 2 billion-pound ($2.6 billion) electric car project, which involved turning a former airfield into a vehicle-testing site and building a car factory in Singapore.

Looking forward, Chief Executive Officer Roland Krueger said the company “will reinvest in our people, equipment and laboratories.”

(Adds prime minister’s comments throughout story)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Lacking wire harnesses from Ukraine, Volkswagen delays ID.5 launch

    Volkswagen will delay the launch of its ID.5 electric car by a month to the first week of May because of disruptions in the supply of wire harnesses from Ukraine, a spokesperson said on Friday. The lack of supply meant that the carmaker was unable to produce enough exhibition and demonstration vehicles for all its sales partners, according to a letter to dealerships seen by autos publication Automobilwoche, which first reported the news. "In order to ensure that all partners are treated equally, the vehicles that are already in the destination stations are not yet being delivered," the letter published by Automobilwoche said.

  • Telenor completes Myanmar business sale, to be paid over 5 years

    Telenor will receive payments for the sale of its Myanmar operations over the next five years, the Norwegian telecoms company said on Friday as it announced the completion of the transaction. Telenor in May 2021 wrote down the value of its Myanmar business by 6.5 billion crowns ($751 million) and later said it would be sold for $105 million to Lebanese investment firm M1 and local firm Shwe Byain Phyu. "Due to the uncertain situation in Myanmar, the deferred payment will not be recognised in the accounts at closing."

  • Anglo American completes exit from S.African coal miner Thungela

    Global mining giant Anglo American Plc on Friday announced the sale of its remaining shareholding in Thungela Resources, completing its exit from the South African coal business. Under pressure from investors to exit coal businesses worldwide, the owner of gold, platinum and diamond mining companies, Anglo American hived off its entire stake in its South African coal mines into Thungela and distributed most of the shares to its shareholders through an initial public offering in June, barring 8%. But rising coal prices turned the tables for Thungela and its shares are up six-fold in the last nine months.

  • Traders in China Strike Rare Deal With Russia’s Rusal on Alumina, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- United Co. Rusal International PJSC, the huge aluminum producer fighting blow-back from Russia’s war in Ukraine, is getting some help from traders in China to keep its smelters running.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoNATO Boosts Forces in East Amid Chemical Incidents WarningWall Street Is Scrambling For the Ex

  • Ukraine Update: Russia Seen Headed for Deep Two-Year Recession

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. and the European Union announced an agreement to help Europe wean itself off Russian fuel imports. A European Union summit focused on Russia continues in Brussels with a modest tightening of sanctions likely. Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoNATO Boosts Forces in East Amid Chemical Incidents WarningWal

  • Two critical trends to watch as companies announce earnings: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Friday, March 25, 2022.

  • Oil Fluctuates as Traders Weigh Threats to Russian Energy Flows

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil swung between gains and losses as the U.S. and European Union looked set to announce plans to reduce the region’s reliance on Russian fossil fuels to raise the consequences for Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoNATO Boosts Forces in East Amid Chemical Incidents WarningWall Street

  • Tennessee Titans agree to terms on one-year deal with linebacker Dylan Cole

    The Tennessee Titans agreed to terms on a one-year deal with inside linebacker Dylan Cole, keeping him in Nashville, the team announced Wednesday.

  • ‘We’re back at square one.’ Spring break curfew evokes Miami Beach history on Black visitors

    Pierre Rutledge will never forget his grandma’s Miami Beach ID card.

  • Bears were in contention for Steelers RT Chukwuma Okorafor in free agency

    It sounds like the Bears were pursuing Steelers RT Chukwuma Okorafor, who ultimately proved to be too expensive for Ryan Poles' liking.

  • Live updates: Russian invasion of Ukraine

    The latest:DOJ charges 4 Russians with hacking global energy sectorZelensky aide: Ukraine appreciates Israel's mediation, but wants more supportBiden says he supports expelling Russia from G20Biden says NATO "will respond" if Russia uses chemical weaponsZelensky chief of staff expresses "cautious optimism" about talks with RussiaZelensky: "Never tell us again our army does not meet NATO standards"UNICEF: Over half of Ukraine's children displaced since Russian invasion beganUN: Over 3.6 million r

  • iPhone SE 3 is more powerful than a Galaxy S22, and it also wins in drop tests

    The newly released iPhone SE 3 selling out during preorders wasn’t a surprise to anyone who remembers the success of its predecessor. Like the second-gen model, the iPhone SE 3 offers unrivaled value. At $429, you get the iPhone 13 experience in an iPhone 8 body, complete with Touch ID. That means the old iPhone … The post iPhone SE 3 is more powerful than a Galaxy S22, and it also wins in drop tests appeared first on BGR.

  • American men staking their claim in tennis: ‘We’re coming,’ Sebastian Korda said

    Reilly Opelka, one of seven Americans ranked in the Top 40, gets very annoyed when asked repeatedly about the poor state of men’s tennis in the United States.

  • Russian ruble loses key lifeline as US sanctions target Putin's $140 billion gold stockpile

    Sales by Russia of its gold holdings could help bolster the value of the beleaguered ruble.

  • A Blue Chip Name is About to Offer a 6% Yield

    To be perfectly honest, few traders are revved up about AT&T stock, and for good reason. "The only redeeming quality of owning T has been the heady dividend yield," wrote Real Money Columnist Brad Ginesin recently. AT&T is set to split off Warner Bros to Discovery shareholders, which is likely to occur in mid-April.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Strong Insider Interest

    For investors seeking a clear market signal, the last few weeks have been frustrating at best. So far this year, the main stock indexes are down – the S&P 500 has fallen just over 7%, while the NASDAQ is still in correction territory, with a 12% year-to-date loss. However, the market bounced back starting last week. We saw a week of solid gains that saw stocks make a strong rebound from their low points. The result: for the month of March, the S&P is up 3.9%, while the NASDAQ has gained 3.3%. Th

  • GameStop Stock Has Been on a Tear. Now We Know Why.

    GameStop stock has been on an absolute tear over the past seven days—and now we know why. Chairman Ryan Cohen snapped up 100,000 more shares in the meme stock, according to a regulatory filing late Tuesday, taking his holding up to 11.9%. The purchase was made through Cohen’s RC Ventures LLC Vehicle and takes his holding up to 9,101,000 shares.

  • 1 Investment to Stock Up On Now, According to Warren Buffett

    Famed investor Warren Buffett knows a thing or two about picking stocks, and there's one investment he believes is the best fit for many portfolios: The S&P 500 index fund. Why invest in an S&P 500 index fund? When you invest in an S&P 500 index fund, you're investing in all of the companies that make up the S&P 500 index itself.

  • Chinese EV maker Nio vows to expand to more countries this year

    Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio Inc. late Thursday reported quarterly sales slightly above Wall Street expectations, vowing to make 2022 a year of "reacceleration" for its business and to sell its EVs in more countries.

  • Nvidia’s $1 trillion ambitions draw cheers as software becomes a bigger piece of the pie

    Nvidia Corp.'s pursuit of what it sees as a $1 trillion opportunity won praise from analysts following the company's investor-day presentation, even though the chipmaker's stock conveyed a more muted reaction.