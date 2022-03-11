The Dyson V11 Outsize is $129 off at QVC this weekend only—snag the lowest price right now

You can pick up one of our favorite Dyson vacuum cleaners for $129 off at QVC today.

Who doesn't want a Dyson vacuum? If you have been waiting for a killer deal before taking the plunge into the high-tech world of Dyson, this QVC deal is for you. Right now, you can get a vacuum from one of our favorite brands for a $129.02 price cut and the lowest price available. Start cleaning and saving with this limited-time QVC deal.

Now through 12:59 a.m. EST on Monday, March 14, you can get the Dyson V11 Outsize Origin Plus cordless vacuum for $599.98, down from $729, saving you $129.02. With free standard shipping and handling, plus the option for 12 months QCard special financing with no interest if you pay it off in full within 9, 12 or 18 months (subject to credit approval), it's a no-brainer to jump aboard and snag this top-rated vacuum.

The almost identical Dyson V11 Outsize model was named one of the best Dyson vacuums you can buy by our review team. We love that it boasts great battery life but also comes with a removable battery so you can grab an extra one to keep going when you have bigger cleaning projects and don't have time to wait for a recharge to get it done. It also nicely balances being a cordless model with having an extra-large dustbin and brush head that rivals full-sized vacuums.

The only difference between the Dyson V11 Outsize Origin Plus and the one we tested is that the latter includes the second battery and has a slightly larger dustbin. However, the Outsize Origin Plus model on sale at QVC also has an LCD that displays a countdown of run time and maintenance updates. Both have the same High Torque XL cleaner head for getting deep dirt, dust and debris from carpets, hardwood flooring and tiles, not to mention other surfaces when you use it as a handheld for the car, mattress, blinds and more. Even better, Dyson's DLS technology senses the type of surface and adapts to the floor type to ensure a proper clean and extended run time.

This QVC deal features the vacuum cleaner and nine cleaning tool attachments, including a mini soft dusting brush, combination tool, mini motorized tool, crevice tool, stiff bristle brush, wand storage clip, mattress tool, up-top adapter and extension hose.

If you have been holding out for the right time to grab a Dyson vacuum, the time has come. As one of the best options in the cordless lineup, not to mention one of the most affordable at its regular price, the Dyson V11 Outsize Origin Plus is the perfect entry into the cordless vacuuming space.

