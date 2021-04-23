The Dyson V11 Torque Drive is our all-time favorite cordless vacuum—and it just got a $100 price cut

The V11 is high-tech and easy to use—in fact, you won't find a better cordless vac on the market.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Let’s keep it real: Vacuuming is not anyone’s favorite household task. Most machines are big and bulky, get caught on things easily and the whole process can end up being a hugely time-consuming chore on your to-do list. That's why any tool that makes the chore less annoying is A-OK in our books—especially if it happens to be on sale. The Dyson V11 Torque Drive, which we declared Dyson’s best cordless offering yet and our favorite cordless model of all-time, is $100 off right now at QVC.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

For a limited time only, the $699.99 price tag of the V11 drops to $599.99 here. (Worth noting: You can score it for slightly cheaper at $589 if you're a new shopper to the site by entering promo code FRIEND.)

If you’ve hesitated to purchase a cordless vacuum thinking it won't be as powerful as its corded counterparts, this do-it-all device is here to change your mind. In our testing, we found that it picked up 95% of dirt, dust and debris while self-adjusting to whatever it encountered on the floor. Perfectly marrying its high-tech features with its ease of use, this vacuum's functional attributes include a vibrant LCD screen that lets you know just how much battery life you have left (we're talking down to the second) and a set of unique gaps in the brush head that allow for better grime pickup.

Powerful and adaptable, this cordless puts to lie any concerns that it won't keep up with traditional models.

Along with its unmatched suction power, this device includes a slew of attachments (including a charger, a combination tool, a crevice tool, a mini motorized tool, a stiff bristle brush, a mini soft dusting brush, a wand storage clip, a mattress tool, an up-top adapter tool and a flexi-crevice tool) that will make messes both big and small a breeze to clean.

All in all, the Dyson V11 Torque Drive might just make those weekend chores something you look forward to—and at this price, you'll have $100 (or more!) left over to treat yourself to a reward for finishing your to-do list.

Story continues

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Dyson V11 Torque Drive: Get this popular Dyson vacuum for $100 off