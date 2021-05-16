You can get a Dyson vacuum for a huge discount ahead of Memorial Day 2021

Nishka Dhawan, Reviewed
·2 min read
Dyson V10 has about 20% more battery life than other models.
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Cleaning your floors day in and day out can be exhausting—especially if you live in a multi-story home or have a furry friend running around. That’s why our team at Reviewed has spent countless hours testing out the best vacuums on the market. With these machines, your floors will be free of all the dust, dirt and debris possible, since they'll pick up even the grime your old machine left behind. And you don't have to wait for Memorial Day 2021 to buy one for less. In fact, if it's a Dyson vacuum you're after, you can choose from several discounted models right now—all of which are going for $100 off!

Dyson makes some of the most high-quality vacuums on the market—a fact we've confirmed in many a lab test over the years. Whether you’re looking for a machine that will handle you hardwood floors with ease or an upright vacuum that will make your carpet sparkle, the company always ranks highly on our lists. That said, these must-have cleaners often come at a steep price and can put a massive dent in your pocket if they’re not on sale. Lucky for you, we've searched the internet high and low to find the best deals on them you can take advantage of right now.

You can shave $100 off the Dyson V8 Absolute Pro right now, for instance, which drops from $449 to $349.98 at QVC. We placed the Dyson V8 Absolute "near the pinnacle of cordless vacuum technology," calling it "one heck of a vacuum for its powerful suction capabilities and ultra light weight of 5.6 pounds.

You can also save $100 on the V11 Torque Drive, a.ka. our favorite cordless vacuum of all time. In addition to its great cleaning performance—it picked up 95% of the dirt we laid out for it—it has two distinct features that set it apart from the pack: automatic suction adjustment based on the surface you're cleaning and an LCD display that shows you exactly how much time you've got left on your battery.

There’s a ton of other great Dyson discounts to be found, and we’ve done the legwork to list the best choices below: All you have to do is pick the one that's best suited for your home! Remember though, there’s no telling when these top-rated vacuums will sell out, so start scrolling before you miss your chance.

The best Dyson vacuum deals to shop ahead of Memorial Day 2021

This vacuum comes with a ton of attachments.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Memorial Day 2021: Get a Dyson vacuum at a huge discount right now

