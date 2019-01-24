This Dyson vacuum is way too powerful to be on sale for $180

After years of going back and forth, today is the day you finally upgrade to a Dyson vacuum. The company’s vacuums are very expensive, but they’re also worth every penny because there’s simply nothing else on the market that even comes close. Lucky for you, Amazon is running a killer one-day deal that slashes the Dyson Ball Multi Floor 2 Upright Vacuum to its lowest price ever, just $179.99 if you pick up a refurb. This deal won’t last long, so grab one while you still have time.
Dyson Ball Multi Floor 2 Upright Vacuum: $179.99
Here are the bullet points from the product page:
- This Certified Refurbished product is manufacturer refurbished, shows limited or no wear, includes all original accessories, and a 6 month Dyson limited warranty against original defects in materials & workmanship; warranty covers private household use in accordance with the owner’s manual
- Unrivaled Dyson suction*. Light to maneuver. Radial root cyclone technology captures more microscopic dust than any other on the market
- Self-adjusting cleaner head seals in suction across carpet, wood, vinyl, and tile floors
- Instant-release wand allows for cleaning up high or under furniture. Dimensions (HxWxD): 41.93 x 15.59 x 13.39 inches & Weight: 15.6 lbs; Maximum Reach:40ft
- Hygienically empty the bin with the push of a button
