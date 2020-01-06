'Dystopian' video shows the toll Australian fires have taken on animals

Australia's wildfires have taken a brutal toll on the country's animals.

While it's not possible to say for sure how many have died, Chris Dickman, an expert on Australian biodiversity at the University of Sydney, was able to calculate generally how many mammals, birds, and reptiles would have been at least affected by the fires. The total falls just below a half billion, but Dickman did say some larger, mobile species like kangaroos and emus would be able to move away from the flames.

Specific numbers aside, though, it's clear the damage to the country's livestock and wildlife has been tragic. The video below — which is disturbing — shows just a small stretch of what's befallen Australia's animals.









What is going on in Australia right now is a catastrophe. Dystopian images abound of dead animals, red skies, incinerated homes and a growing death toll. And the fires could still get worse. https://t.co/ttRJPlHeKS — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) January 6, 2020

More stories from theweek.com

America is guilty of everything we accuse Iran of doing

The hawks were wrong about everything

The Soleimani killing is badly undermining Trump's purported Iran policy goals

