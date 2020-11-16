DZS Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Schedule

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI), a broadband access innovator and global market leader spanning fixed and mobile optical transport and connected premises solutions for service providers and enterprises, today announced its participation in the upcoming investor conferences during November and December 2020.



Oppenheimer 5G Summit

Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Virtual 1x1 meetings

About DZS

DZS Inc. (NSDQ: DZSI) is a broadband access innovator and global market leader spanning fixed and mobile optical transport and connected premises solutions for service providers and enterprises. A pioneer in broadband access and mobile AnyHaul platforms with over 20 million products shipped, service providers and enterprises look to DZS for the innovation that leads to future-proof networks and outstanding performance. Over 1,000 service providers, operators, and enterprises in over 100 countries have leveraged DZS innovation, open solutions, and agility to arm them with the network resources and deployment freedom they need to lead in their markets and deliver an unrivaled communications experience. With manufacturing, engineering, service and support centers of excellence spread across the globe, DZS is positioned to bring next-generation technologies and world-class solutions to service providers and enterprises who are poised to transform, compete and win.

