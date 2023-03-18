DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI): Is Breakeven Near?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse DZS Inc.'s (NASDAQ:DZSI) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. DZS Inc. provides access and optical networking infrastructure and cloud software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The US$251m market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$37m on 31 December 2022 for its most recent financial year result. As path to profitability is the topic on DZS' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 6 of the American Communications analysts is that DZS is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$5.2m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 101%, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of DZS' upcoming projects, but, take into account that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 24% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

