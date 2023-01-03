Südzucker AG's (ETR:SZU) Stock On An Uptrend: Could Fundamentals Be Driving The Momentum?

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 26% over the last three months. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Südzucker's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Südzucker is:

5.8% = €249m ÷ €4.3b (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every €1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of €0.06.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Südzucker's Earnings Growth And 5.8% ROE

At first glance, Südzucker's ROE doesn't look very promising. We then compared the company's ROE to the broader industry and were disappointed to see that the ROE is lower than the industry average of 10%. However, the moderate 5.2% net income growth seen by Südzucker over the past five years is definitely a positive. So, the growth in the company's earnings could probably have been caused by other variables. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

We then performed a comparison between Südzucker's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 5.7% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Südzucker's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Südzucker Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The high LTM (or last twelve month) payout ratio of 57% (or a retention ratio of 43%) for Südzucker suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of its income to its shareholders.

Besides, Südzucker has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 34% over the next three years. As a result, the expected drop in Südzucker's payout ratio explains the anticipated rise in the company's future ROE to 10%, over the same period.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like Südzucker has some positive aspects to its business. That is, quite an impressive growth in earnings. However, the low profit retention means that the company's earnings growth could have been higher, had it been reinvesting a higher portion of its profits. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

