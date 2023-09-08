E-bike battery certification begins in New York City on Sept. 16
In just over one week, enforcement begins for e-bike battery certification at all retail spots in New York City.
E-Bikes are increasingly popular, but they're also very heavy. If you want to transport one or more somewhere, you'll needed a heftier rack.
Bargain alert! These wireless wonders are at the top of our list.
Nearly 4,000 five-star reviewers with mature skin have reached for this smoothing, skin-brightening serum.
Here’s what we know about how the legal process and MLB's investigation could play out.
The US Open is in full swing. Here's everything you need to know about watching the tennis tournament.
What types of biohazards might you find on planes and how are they handled by airlines? Here's what you need to know.
OSU and WSU seek to prevent outgoing Pac-12 programs from further determining the fate of the conference, its assets and its remaining two members.
Voters increasingly say Biden is too old to run for reelection, and a resilient economy may not change their minds.
Most of the money bet on the game is on Colorado to cover as 3-point favorites.
Post-COVID hair loss can occur in both men and women. How to spot it and fix it, according to experts.
The Sooners are 15.5-point favorites at home against SMU.
A Starfield player has created what they claim is an “unbeatable" spacecraft after figuring out that the enemy AI targets the center of ships.
Fintech giant Square says its services are coming back online after a day-long outage left small business owners unable to process payments. The Block-owned company had, up until Friday morning on the U.S. west coast, been battling a prolonged outage that had downed its services since Thursday afternoon. The company noted that while its services are beginning to function as normal, it anticipates "slight delays" for some transfers as a result of the disruption.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
The humble PC mouse is underestimated. We tested some of the best on the market to see which can serve as a reliable daily driver.
Williams was accused of domestic battery by strangulation and assault with a weapon against her wife, among other charges.
Congrats, you've made it to the end of the week. It's officially Friday and a whole slate of NFL action is set to kickoff this weekend. On the pod, we are happy to announce and kick off our 'Fantasy viewer guide' series where every Friday we will tell you the games you need to binge, stream, and skip.
While I’m typically based in New York City, this week I’m reporting from Seoul, South Korea for Korea Blockchain Week. The week has been jam-packed with a number of conference events as well as offsite side events and networking happy hours.
Lotus revealed Thursday evening in New York City the Emeya, an all-electric four-door grand tourer that aims to compete with the likes of Porsche on speed, tech and luxury and help transform the Chinese-owned British automaker into a global performance brand by 2028. Lotus, which is owned by China's Geely, is going public via a merger with special purpose acquisition company L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp. The merger is expected to close by the end of the year. The company has already made progress toward that goal.
The fashion trendsetter is sparking controversy for her barely-there outfits at New York Fashion Week.