E-bike rider busted for drugs after colliding with two pedestrian at Brooklyn corner: police

An e-bike rider who barreled into two women in Brooklyn, critically injuring one of them, was busted on drug possession charges, police said Saturday.

Justin Giaquinto, 50, was rolling his electric two-wheeler down 19th Ave. near 76th St. in Bensonhurst about 6:15 p.m. Friday when he rammed into a 43-year-old woman crossing at the intersection.

The woman was knocked to the ground and suffered a head injury. EMS rushed her to Maimonides Medical Center, where she remained in critical condition Saturday.

The bicyclist also struck a second woman at the same intersection before coming to a stop, cops said. That woman, 45, also fell and injured her forearm, and was treated at Maimonides Medical Center, cops said.

Giaquinto remained at the scene, where responding officers found a pipe with drug residue on his clothing. He was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and taken into custody on an active criminal warrant. The nature of the warrant wasn’t immediately released by police.

The crash was less than a dozen blocks from Giaquinto’s home, cops said.