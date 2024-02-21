E-bikes banned in South Florida town for 60 days, maybe longer. Could this happen by you?

Electronic bikes are banned for a minimum of 60 days in a South Florida community following a fatal crash.

Key Biscayne leaders implemented the ban Friday, two days after 66-year-old bicyclist Megan Andrews collided with a 12-year-old riding an e-bike. Town council members will revisit the issue after 60 days and decide if the ban should be permanent.

What happens if someone breaks the e-bike ban in Key Biscayne?

E-bikes are banned for a minimum 60 days in Key Biscayne.

The ban includes motorized and electric vehicles such as one-wheelers, e-scooters and hoverboards.

If caught riding one of these, fines start at $250. A second violation could cost $500.

Where is Key Biscayne located?

Key Biscayne is an island village located in Miami-Dade County. It is only 1.7 square-miles.

According to the 2020 census, the population was just under 15,000.

The area gained fame in the 1960s when Richard Nixon bought a home on the island, which was dubbed the Florida White House.

Could this happen in your city?

Cities in California and New York have already banned some electronic scooters. In San Diego, it is illegal to ride e-scooters on the sidewalk.

Colleges also have started banning these modes of transportation that are often popular with younger generations. They cannot be used at Boston College, Fordham University and San Diego State University.

Injuries related to micromobility devices including e-scooters, e-bikes and hoverboards have risen an estimated 23% each year since 2017, according to a report from the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The products are tied to at least 233 deaths from 2017 through 2022. An estimated 360,800 injuries were treated at hospital emergency departments during that time frame, according to the report.

What is an electronic bike?

Electronic bikes, also known as e-bikes, are bikes integrated with an electric motor and battery that assist the rider when pedaling. Users like them compared to traditional bikes because they require less energy and cover a greater distance in a shorter amount of time.

You do not need a permit to operate one and as of 2023, it is legal for individuals of any age to ride e-bikes. Previously, Florida state law prohibited riders under the age of 16.

They typically range in price between $1,000 to $4,000-plus, and can reach speeds as high as 28 mph.

E-bikes have been gaining popularity over the last several decades, especially with college students and commuters living in cities with congested traffic.

