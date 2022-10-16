E-Bikes sold on Amazon, Walmart and Sears websites recalled over battery explosion risk

Orlando Mayorquin, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Thousands of electric bikes are being recalled over concerns their lithium-ion batteries can explode and burn consumers, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday. 

Manufacturer Ancheer said consumers should stop using the batteries on e-bike model number AM001907, of which there are roughly 22,000 units, per the CPSC.

The CPSC said the bikes were sold on the following websites from January 2016 to June 2022: Amazon, Walmart, eBay, Sears, Wish, Rakuten, Overstock, Aliexpress, Ancheer and Newegg. The bikes were priced between $280 and $930, according to the CPSC.

The company, which said it issued the recall voluntarily, “has received six reports of incidents involving fire, explosions, or sparks, including four reports of burn injuries,” according to the CPSC’s news release.

The affected model number can only be found on the product’s packaging, and not on the bike itself, Ancheer said. 

The recalled Ancheer E-bike
EV recall: Tesla rival Rivian recalling nearly all its vehicles over faulty part

The bikes are black and have 26-inch wheels, the manufacturer said. The battery is shaped like a water bottle and is fixed onto the bike’s down tube, which has “ANCHEER” printed on it, according to the manufacturer.

Ancheer is advising consumers to remove the batteries and dispose of them at an appropriate waste or recycle facility. Consumers will receive a free battery replacement by sending proof of proper disposal to service@ancheer.shop.

Alternatively, Ancheer said customers can mail the recalled batteries to them by requesting a pre-paid mailing package and shipping label at the same email. The manufacturer said it can be reached at 888-661-1330 for additional information.

The battery on the recalled Ancheer e-bike.
The CPSC said 77,200 injuries were reported in 2021 related to electronic bikes, scooters and hoverboards, along with 48 fatalities. Most of the injuries were caused by “user-control” issues and collisions with motor vehicles, the CPSC said, but the third leading cause was fires from lithium ion batteries.

What else is under recall?Check USA TODAY's recall database

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ancheer e-bikes sold on Amazon, Walmart recalled over explosion risk

