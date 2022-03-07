E.C.D. Builds the Classic Defender of Your Fantasies

Photo credit: E.C.D. Automotive Design

E.C.D. is a well-established name in the custom vintage truck game. Formerly East Coast Defenders, the firm was founded by three friends on the outskirts of Orlando in 2014. The once-tiny shop has grown into a serious bespoke vehicle business, building no fewer than 60 restored, upgraded, and customized Land Rovers per year. Its newest offering, an electric powertrain built from Tesla parts, is the latest move in the company’s plans for expansion.

“It really was not meant to become what it's become,” co-founder Scott Wallace told us during a tour of E.C.D.’s current facilities, a collection of garages scattered around a tightly packed industrial space. The brand, started by Wallace and brothers Tom and Elliot Humble, are planning to move into a new 100,000 square-foot facility just a few minutes away. Once the team gets its bearings, production will expand to 72 trucks a year, then 84, then 96. That’s thanks to a two-row production line and a half-million dollar in-house paint shop. One thing is clear: This isn’t your average custom truck shop, it’s a full-blown car company.

Of course, E.C.D. doesn’t build its trucks from scratch. But it gets pretty damn close. Everything, from the interior trim, to the body panels, to the suspension, to the drivetrain, is restored, developed, or replaced in-house. The frames are sourced from Defenders that are at least 25 years old to conform with U.S. importation laws. But most of the other body parts come from newer trucks. E.C.D. employs seven people in the U.K. just to procure parts and organize shipping logistics, while the other 63 employees work at the home base in Orlando building up Defenders (and sometimes old Range Rovers) to perfection. There are entire departments for body restoration, electricals, and interior work. “There's only two parts we don't do, which are the media blasting of the original frame, and the A/C charging,” says Wallace. “That's it. Everything else, we do.”

Photo credit: E.C.D. Automotive Design

The main reason the company has been so successful? Quality and efficiency. Wallace, whose background is in private equity and venture capital, had experience expanding businesses before starting E.C.D. with the Humble brothers. Once business picked up, he applied his expertise to grow the company. Wallace prides himself in hiring the very best personnel the automotive world has to offer, and treating them right to make them stay. He scours the internet for two hours every Monday and Friday looking for specific resumes. “Our retention is at 95 percent,” he tells us. “We've got a big group of guys that have been here five years plus.”

It takes 16 months for E.C.D. to produce the Defender of your dreams, but half of that time is dedicated to getting your truck’s design just right. Seven percent of the company’s revenue is devoted purely to its design concierge team, which works with each customer to ensure every single aspect of their truck is exactly how they desire. You can customize virtually anything on an E.C.D. Defender, from body style to roof rack, to how many seats the interior will have. You can even decide what the window switches will look like and where the shifter for the transmission is mounted. There are nine different drivetrains to choose from, including a handful of Chevy crate motors, a Cummins diesel, a selection of Land Rover engines, and the aforementioned Tesla powertrain. Exterior color and interior trim options are limited only by your imagination. Wallace tells us customers often spec their Defenders to match a more exotic car in their garage, such as a Bentley or a Lamborghini. It results in some interesting (and often outlandish) trucks with brightly colored finishes.

Photo credit: Brian Silvestro

After the final design is locked in, your truck can begin production. There are 20 stages from start to finish, including not one, but three levels of quality control to make sure every part of the vehicle works as it should, with no defects or imperfections. E.C.D. even offers a warranty that will have your truck shipped back to its facility to be fixed if anything does go wrong. This isn’t some back-alley shop where finished products are sent out and never seen again. E.C.D. operates more like a full-scale manufacturer or a high-end dealer in that sense, with the same one-on-one hospitality you’d expect from an expensive car brand.

The results of E.C.D.’s work speak for themselves. About a quarter of the trucks the company sells are to repeat customers, and after seeing how much work goes into making them perfect, it’s easy to see why. Get up close, and you can begin to see and feel the quality. The body panels are perfectly aligned, and the fitment is manufacturer-level good. The paint, smooth as glass and free of orange peel thanks to the company’s massive paint department investment, shines brightly in the Florida sun. The doors open with a satisfying clunk and you’re immediately hit with the crisp smell of fresh, high-quality leather.

Hop inside the truck, and you’re greeted with the original Defender’s commanding view of the road. The upright windshield and vertical dash are a refreshing sight in a world where low-slung front ends and acres of console are the norm. All of E.C.D.’s Defenders use “Puma”-style dashboards from Defenders built after 2007, giving buyers a more modernized cabin than any American-market Defender sold prior to 2020. E.C.D.’s own modernizations, which include things like an infotainment system, custom gauges, and new switchgear, create a lovely space to spend time.

Photo credit: Brian Silvestro

On the road, E.C.D.’s Defender is a revelation. In our brief stint behind the wheel, it’s clear the effort put in by Wallace’s team translates to the pavement. The original Defender is a joy to look at, but it’s not exactly the most well-mannered transportation device. E.C.D.’s trucks, on the other hand, are downright pleasant to drive. Our time was spent mostly behind the wheel of the company’s new electrically-powered offering, which uses a Tesla Model S motor where the transmission would normally sit. Mounted longitudinally, it sends torque to all four wheels using a set of driveshafts going to the Defender’s live axles, with power supplied by battery packs mounted in the engine bay and trunk. E.C.D. estimates a total range of 220 miles—not bad for a vehicle with the aerodynamic profile of a cinder block.

Instant torque from the electric motor means accelerating to highway speeds is a breeze. E.C.D. says it’s EV Defender can sprint from 0-60 in 5.5 seconds, about as quick as a Porsche Panamera. It’s immensely satisfying to feel such a large SUV accelerate out of the hole so quickly. And where an original Defender with this kind of power would fall over itself, E.C.D.’s truck stays calm and composed. That’s mostly thanks to an air suspension system, which smooths out bumps and highlights the rattle-free ambiance of the cabin. The regenerative braking is well-tuned here, able to slow the truck down in a linear fashion just by lifting the throttle pedal. E.C.D. worked with Brembo to develop a system specifically for its trucks, so when you do need to use the brakes, you’re greeted to a firm, but not overly stiff pedal, that’s easy to judge.

Photo credit: E.C.D. Automotive Design

Because there isn’t much sound-deadening between the electric motor and your ears, you’re treated to the full range of its high-pitched whirrs when you hit the go pedal. While it’s not the pure silence we’ve come to expect from an all-electric powertrain, the spaceship-like noise seems well-matched to the throwback vibe exuding from the truck. The cherry on top is a thin wood-rimmed three-spoke steering wheel that feels wonderful. Somehow, the mix of old and new all works well together.

Even with all of these improvements, it’s impossible to engineer out 100 percent of the original truck’s characteristics with new or upgraded parts. It’s still a 25-year old farmhand underneath, no matter how pretty it looks. The steering will always have a bit of vagueness to it, and there’s always going to be a feeling of top-heaviness while swinging through tighter bends. But that’s not a bad thing. In fact, it’s part of the charm that makes E.C.D.’s products so appealing. If you want a new SUV that can do anything and go anywhere, you have plenty of options. A Defender from E.C.D. is a truck that has those same capabilities but delivers them in such a way that a new truck or SUV could never replicate, with styling you’ll never be able to get from a new vehicle.

Consider the Defender’s beltline. Being able to go on a cruise with an elbow comfortably out the window and one hand on the wheel might seem like a small pleasure, but it’s a big reason why someone might want to spend six figures on a truck like this rather than a new G-Wagen. It’s the retro experience without the headache of having to live with 30-year-old mechanicals and electronics every day. That’s really what you’re paying for here. And it’s executed well.

Photo credit: Brian Silvestro

That level of execution comes at a price; E.C.D.’s Defenders start at a hefty $209,995, and that’s before you dive into the virtually unlimited rounds of customization options and upgrades. But after touring the facility and seeing just how much attention to detail is spent on each and every truck, that number starts to make sense. You’re not getting any old Defender with an LS3 plopped in, you’re getting an entirely new truck, one re-engineered to be the best possible version of itself. While a new G63 might be better to drive, it’s got nothing on an E.C.D. Defender’s exclusivity or cool factor. There’s nothing on the new car market that can match those things. And judging by the firm’s expansion plans, more and more people are starting to realize how important those advantages can be.

