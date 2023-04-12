E-cigarette maker Juul to pay states $462M over allegations it marketed to underage vapers

The embattled e-cigarette maker JUUL Labs Inc. will pay $462 million to settle lawsuits filed by six states and the District of Columbia.

JUUL settled cases with California, Colorado, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Mexico and New York over allegations the e-cigarette maker marketed to underage vapers.

The company, which denied any wrongdoing, said it is "nearing total resolution" of legal claims, and that it has settled legal claims with 47 states and territories for over $1 billion.

Today's settlement, led by New York Attorney General Letitia James and California Attorney General Rob Bonta, is the largest settlement with states announced to date. The settlement requires JUUL to place its products behind retail store counters and verify the age of consumers that sell or promote products online.

“Where I see my son and daughter, Juul simply saw dollar signs,” said Bonta in a press conference Wednesday.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Juul vaping settlement: E-cig maker pay $462M to New York, California