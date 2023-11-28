E: City still mum on reservoir damage

Nov. 28—The possibility of litigation continues to limit what Lewiston city officials can share about any relief that homeowners, businesses and governmental entities may receive for losses after a reservoir failed in January.

"With regard to the reservoir incident in January, the city understands that claims have not been administered and the city is assertively working with all parties believed to be involved in the incident to seek and find a resolution," said Lewiston Mayor Dan Johnson at Monday's City Council meeting.

"Your continued patience and understanding (are) recognized and appreciated," Johnson said.

He declined to elaborate after the meeting, based on conversations he's had with the city's insurance provider.

A total of 65 tort claims were filed with the city after a breach at High Reservoir on the southeast corner of 16th Avenue and 29th Street on Jan. 18. About 3 million gallons of water gushed through homes, businesses and streets.

The combined amount of the claims the city received in connection with the reservoir failure was about $3 million, not counting ones that listed the amount as to be determined, which may be significant.

The claims were filed by people who had homes and yards damaged in the flood as well as those who lost possessions such as tools, furniture and collectibles that were stored at 16th Avenue Mini Storage just west of the reservoir.

An employee of Jack in the Box restaurant in Lewiston is seeking $160 in lost wages because the restaurant was temporarily closed.

The Lewiston Independent School District No. 1 and the Idaho Military Division both listed the amounts of their claims as to be determined.

Irrigation restrictions imposed when the city's water supply was limited, while High Reservoir was offline for repairs, damaged grass, shrubs, trees, flowers and landscaping, according to the school district's claim.

The Idaho National Guard on the 2700 block of 16th Avenue suffered damage to property, interior walls, floors, fences and paving along with exterior erosion and debris, according to its claim.

In other business, the city's elected officials presented a certificate of appreciation to Avista Utilities for its effort to restore natural gas service this month to more than 32,000 customers in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington.

The company experienced the largest natural gas outage in its history after damage to the Williams Pipeline between Pullman and Colfax on Nov. 8.

Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.