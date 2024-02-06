E. coli, fecal matter contaminated Riviera Beach drinking water, mayor says
E. coli and fecal matter were present in two Riviera Beach wells and "did, in fact," seep into the city's drinking water supply, Mayor Ronnie Felder said Monday.
The veddy British Mini model that found a loyal following in the UK and elsewhere for more than a half-century has folded its spilt rear “barn doors” for the final time. The ultimate Clubman — assuming there won’t be another sequel, and Mini says there won't — rolled off the production line Monday at Mini Plant Oxford in England. The heritage of the Clubman — and of most Minis — is worth recalling because the brand has spawned such affection among its fans.
Commercial EV startup Arrival's business continues to unravel. Arrival announced Monday in a regulatory filing that its U.K. division is entering administration, the country's version of bankruptcy. The troubled company, which went public in 2021 via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, said it's looking to sell its U.K. assets and intellectual property in order to pay back the lenders that helped it stay afloat.