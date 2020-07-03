E-Commerce Company Grows Businesses With Your Bottom Line in Mind

SAN DIEGO, July 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a time of continued economic uncertainly, Fulex offers order fulfillment with same-day shipping and no product discrimination.

When executive orders were issued to stay home due and social distancing regulations closed brick and mortar retailers, consumers were forced to shop online and the demand for supplying consumers with goods skyrocketed.

As retail storefronts from coast to coast still struggle to survive, an incredible opportunity has presented itself for online businesses to grow and thrive. In today's economic environment, many of these industry marketplaces are actually booming.

Founded in 2003 by Carmen Mirabella as one of the first e-commerce, logistics and supply chain management companies, Fulex offers comprehensive order fulfillment for a variety of businesses, acting as a one-stop-shop for online retailers.

"At Fulex we pride ourselves on honesty, reliability and excellence, which is why our company is at the forefront of online order fulfillment," said Carmen.

When the majority of the economy shut down in March, many online retailers previously linked exclusively with a major e-commerce retailer were left helpless as the retail giant was forced to turn companies away that weren't deemed essential by the Department of Homeland Security.

During this same time businesses using fulfillment centers like Fulex adapted by rerouting those orders through their website and continue shipping products uninterrupted. What's more, many saw gains on their margins that a competitor typically cuts into.

Fulex has helped countless entrepreneurs and inventors successfully deliver products to consumers while passing along invaluable industry knowledge.

As part of the transportation and logistics industry, Fulex is an essential business amidst this health crisis. If you currently have products en route to other e-commerce retailers from your manufacturer but they won't accept incoming shipments, Fulex can help reroute them to one of their national warehouses the same day.

"Our focus is ensuring your success in the modern marketplace and, we continually grow and change with you so that our partnership evolves with marketplace demands," Carmen said.

To further accommodate their customers, Fulex has recently expanded to three locations: Detroit, Michigan, San Diego, California and Chattanooga Tennessee.

Same-day shipping is a game-changer for the virtual marketplace and in order to increase customer satisfaction, Fulex has stepped up its game to offer same-day shipping on parcel orders placed before 1 p.m.

In addition to same and next-day shipping, Fulex offers a way to reduce shipping costs via shipping zones. Online businesses take full advantage of a logistics technique called warehouse zone skipping by spreading inventory out between Fulex's strategically located U.S. warehouses to lower shipping costs and delivery times to customers.

This also consolidates parcels or packaged freight loads for shipment across multiple zones, allowing your business to take advantage of regional shipping rates, ultimately lowering shipping costs.

Fulex will help you navigate the e-commerce world with comprehensive order fulfillment.

Contact Carmen Mirabella: carmen@fulex.com

