E-Commerce Strength Will Power Williams-Sonoma Higher

Specialty retailer Williams-Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) reported first-quarter results at the end of May that took Wall Street by surprise. Due to the spread of the coronavirus, analysts had expected that the closing of the company's 616 stores for more than half of the quarter would result in very poor numbers.





Instead, Williams-Sonoma beat on revenue, earnings per share and adjusted earnings per share estimates, causing the stock to surge 13% higher by the end of the trading day following the release of results. Shares are nearly flat since then, but this might be a good opportunity for investors to get in the name.

Company background and recent quarterly results

Williams-Sonoma sells its products through several different channels, such as physical store locations and e-commerce channels. The company has several different brands, including the Williams Sonoma Home (which sells cooking and entertainment products), Pottery Barn (which offers furniture, bedding and decorative accessories), Pottery Barn Kids (which provides products for decorating nurseries and bedrooms), Pottery Barn Teen (which includes furniture and lighting for bedrooms and dorm rooms), West Elm (which markets home decor products), Rejuvenation (which offers hardware and furniture based on historical products) and Mark and Graham (which provides men's and women's accessories). Williams-Sonoma is valued at $6.5 billion.

On May 28, Williams-Sonoma reported first-quarter earnings results for the period ending April 30. The company's revenue declined 0.5% to $1.2 billion, which was $140 million ahead of what Wall Street had expected. Earnings per share declined 32% to 45 cents, though this was 25 cents above expectations. Excluding the cost of acquisitions and inventory write-offs, earnings per share decreased 8.6% to 74 cents. Adjusted earnings topped estimates by 67 cents. Same-store sales increased 2.6% compared to an expected decrease of almost 14%.

With its physical stores closed for half of the quarter, Williams-Sonoma leveraged its e-commerce business during the quarter.

Source: Williams-Sonoma's June Investor Presentation, slide 3.

This sales category grew 31.2% and accounted for more than 70% of total sales in the quarter. E-commerce growth was why Williams-Sonoma was able to produce essentially flat total revenue, beat the top and bottom line estimates and grow same-store sales even as retail as a whole has struggled mightily due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

E-commerce growth and its contributions to total revenue in the first quarter shows that Williams-Sonoma was very quickly able to adapt its business and provide customers the products that they wanted. That nimbleness is an attractive feature of the company.

Williams-Sonoma was already showing its e-commerce might prior to the pandemic as slightly more than half of sales already came from online shopping. The company first made online shopping available to customers way back in 1998, way before others had even toyed with the idea.

While e-commerce sales soared in the first quarter due in large part to the coronavirus, it is likely that this channel will be a robust growth driver for Williams-Sonoma whenever the economy returns to a more normal way of doing business. Approximately 80% of industry sales are still done in person at physical store locations. This gives Williams-Sonoma's e-commerce growth a likelihood of strong future growth as so many shoppers remain available to convert to online shoppers.

Nearly all of Williams-Sonoma's brands had comparable sales growth in the first quarter. The lone weak brand was Pottery Barn, which was down 1.1% year over year. The company stated on the conference call that, thanks to e-commerce, this business was positive in the month of May. Pottery Barn accounted for 39% of quarterly revenue.

Pottery Barn Kids and Teens, on the other hand, did quite well, with a combined growth of 8.5%. E-commerce sales were very strong and promotional activity was reduced, which led to higher margins. Williams-Sonoma's baby business continues to see high demand from consumers and offers the company a way to capture a larger pool of customers at a much earlier age. These brands added slightly more than 15% to total revenue.