Is E-Commodities Holdings Limited’s (HKG:1733) P/E Ratio Really That Good?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll look at E-Commodities Holdings Limited’s (HKG:1733) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company’s share price. Based on the last twelve months, E-Commodities Holdings’s P/E ratio is 1.37. That means that at current prices, buyers pay HK$1.37 for every HK$1 in trailing yearly profits.

Check out our latest analysis for E-Commodities Holdings

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for E-Commodities Holdings:

P/E of 1.37 = HK$0.40 ÷ HK$0.29 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each HK$1 the company has earned over the last year. All else being equal, it’s better to pay a low price — but as Warren Buffett said, ‘It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.’

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. Earnings growth means that in the future the ‘E’ will be higher. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

E-Commodities Holdings shrunk earnings per share by 35% over the last year. But it has grown its earnings per share by 48% per year over the last five years.

How Does E-Commodities Holdings’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. The image below shows that E-Commodities Holdings has a lower P/E than the average (8.1) P/E for companies in the metals and mining industry.

SEHK:1733 PE PEG Gauge January 18th 19 More

E-Commodities Holdings’s P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don’t Consider The Balance Sheet

The ‘Price’ in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Is Debt Impacting E-Commodities Holdings’s P/E?

Net debt totals a substantial 208% of E-Commodities Holdings’s market cap. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you must keep in mind that these debt levels would usually warrant a relatively low P/E.

The Verdict On E-Commodities Holdings’s P/E Ratio

E-Commodities Holdings has a P/E of 1.4. That’s below the average in the HK market, which is 10.5. The P/E reflects market pessimism that probably arises from the lack of recent EPS growth, paired with significant leverage.