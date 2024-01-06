E.D.S. Bourbon Sauce opens in downtown Marion

Marion Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday to mark the new location of E.D.S. Bourbon Sauce at 151 S. Main St. The event was followed by an open house.

E.D.S Bourbon Sauce is a sauce and restaurant company owned by Denim Franklin and Eric Morningstar.

They started in July 2015 with their first bourbon sauce, and it was a hit, according a news release. They then discussed the possibilities of selling it, and it went so well it was commercialized.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Wednesday to celebrate the opening of E.D.S Bourbon Sauce LLC at 151 S. Main St. in Marion.

This was followed by the opening of their first restaurant in Mount Gilead three years ago. After several conversations with people who worked for Marion Brewing Company, E.D.S Bourbon Sauce partnered with it to open a second location, which is in Marion.

Local ties are a strong foundation for Morningstar, born in Galion, and Franklin, who's from Marion.

They are looking forward to sharing with Marion their love for cooking cuisines such as bourbon chicken, steak burgers, smoked mac and cheese and more.

For more information, visit edssauceguys.com. They can also be reached at e.d.s.bourbonsauce@gmail.com and 740-361-5405 or 419-908-8915.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Marion Area Chamber holds ribbon cutting for E.D.S. Bourbon Sauce