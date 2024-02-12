E.E. Smith historic status in Fayetteville in spotlight as school could move

E.E. Smith High School is proving to be an important part of an effort by residents in Broadell to achieve historic status for their neighborhood off Murchison Road.

On Thursday, a state advisory committee for the National Register of Historic Places unanimously approved moving the effort forward, after hearing from an architectural historian who said Smith was among historically significant buildings in Broadell because of its community ties.

Lillian Candela, of the Detroit-based Kraemer Design Group, told the committee that her interviews of residents last year established the historically Black high school’s important role.

More: Pitts: Fayetteville's living history: Neighbors work to preserve historically Black neighborhood

E.E. Smith High School has been in four different locations over the years: Orange Street, Campbell Avenue, Washington Drive, and and its current location on Seabrook Road since 1954.

“Many people in the oral histories considered it the centerpiece of the neighborhood, both literally due to its location, and figuratively,” she said.

During segregation, Smith served Black students and continues to retain a large Black majority student body. Candela said many of the teachers and administrators lived in Broadell, where the first homes date to the early 1950s.

She quoted long-time resident Elaine Waters who said: “Your teachers were involved in your life and the parents were involved in the life of the school.”

More: Pitts: E.E. Smith High students visit historic Fayetteville home of school’s namesake

E.E. Smith students could move

Members of the state's National Register Advisory Committee unanimously approved Broadell being added to a study list for the National Register at their Thursday morning meeting in Raleigh.

More: Pitts: What are Fayetteville’s Black Spaces? Our series will take a look

Next, the State Historic Preservation Office will draft letters in response to the advisory committee, and send the correspondence to the National Register in Washington, D.C., according to Dr. Tamara Holmes-Brothers, a historian and the Diversity, Equity, Accessibility and Inclusion manager at the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, as well as vice chair of the N.C. African American Heritage Commission.

Brothers is a graduate of Smith and her initial research as a graduate student published in 2010 and the strong support of the Seabrook-Broadell Neighborhood Community Watch, led by Cynthia Leeks, got the ball moving on historic recognition for Broadell.

Members of the Seabrook-Broadell Neighborhood Community Watch, John McDonald, left to right, Danita McDonald, Cynthia Leeks, Helen Pierce and Roserita Hill Simmons.

The advisory committee's action happens at a time when the Cumberland County Board of Education is looking into the possibility of building a new high school to replace Smith in a different part of the city — the leading site so far is the Stryker Golf Course on Fort Liberty. Many residents oppose the move.

Brothers teared up in her remarks after Candela finished her presentation, which begins about 1:06 on the committee's YouTube broadcast.

Although she did not grow up in Broadell, she attended Smith and Ferguson-Easley Elementary School, which is located in the neighborhood.

“I am a product of that community,” she said, noting she is a third-generation Smith graduate. She said the school “is currently threatened to be relocated.”

Well-preserved properties

E.E. Smith is not the only building in Broadell that is significant from a preservation perspective. Candela told the committee that 517 properties would contribute significantly to a historic district because of their structural integrity.

It is an unusually high amount, and Brothers said afterward there was an audible reaction in the room at the information.

This detail of a slide by an architectural historian for the Kraemer Design Group shows homes in the Broadell neighborhood, off Murchison Road. The historian, Lillian Candela, presented a historical profile of the neighborhood at a meeting of the North Carolina National Register Advisory Committee, held on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024.

In lay terms, it means residents have taken care of the properties.

“I think this is a testament to the high level of integrity in this neighborhood,” Candles said. “Additionally, only five lots in this neighborhood were left undeveloped.”

She described Broadell as an example of a mid-20th century African-American neighborhood that had been developed and shaped by its connection to a historically Black college, in this case Fayetteville State University, and other Black schools such as the Orange Street School, the student body of which transferred over to Smith.

More: Fayetteville and Cumberland County have big plans for historic Black school

Candela said the home designs are ranches and split-level. Some of the houses are “contemporary in style” she said, with “asymmetric gabled roofs, overhanging eaves” and carports.

Picking out a home

By the 1950s, the land that would become Broadell had been in the Broadfoot family since the mid-19th Century, Candela said. Charles Broadfoot, Charles Broadfoot Jr. and Charles Cogdell formed a development company, Broadell Inc., in February of 1952; the name Broadell is a portmanteau of “Broadfoot” and “Cogdell.”

The men were white, but the company, Candela said, was “one of the handful of local development companies that advertised specifically to the African-American community.”

The original office where residents of the Broadell neighborhood purchased their homes in the 1950s is shown in a slide from a presentation. An architectural historian with the Kraemer Design Group presented a historical profile of the neighborhood off Murchison Road at a meeting of the North Carolina National Register Advisory Committee, held on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024.

She showed a photo of a salmon-colored management office on Topeka Street — where many of the neighborhood’s early residents closed the deals on their homes.

Although most homes were built on stock plans, she said, there was still some level of customization. Residents could choose brick color, how to arrange the kitchen, size of the carport or whether to have a carport.

Broadell was built next to an older neighborhood College Heights.

“Much of that neighborhood has been lost as FSU’s campus has expanded,” she said.

Meanwhile, Broadell predates other Black neighborhoods that first developed in the era in the city, including Savoy Heights, Eccles Park and Seabrook Hills.

“It’s the largest mid-20th century African-American neighborhood in Fayetteville, geographically and in number of houses, with E.E. Smith nestled in the center,” Candela said.

The Army influence

Segregated schools were not the only factor that drove up Broadell’s population and development. The segregated Army played a role, too.

Candela said thousands of soldiers were returning from World War II to then-Fort Bragg and the city faced a housing shortage, which was more acute for Black soldiers.

A slide shows Black soldiers who slept in tents in what was then the Fort Bragg area after World War II. A shortage of available barracks and housing and segregation led to the situation, according to an architectural historian who presented a profile of the Broadell neighborhood at a meeting of the North Carolina National Register Advisory Committee, held on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. Many of the soldiers and their families located into Broadell, said historian Lillian Candela of the Kraemer Design Group.

“Often, black military men arrived at Fort Liberty with no available quarters and were thus obligated to live in tents or to construct their own separate barracks,” she said.

Eventually, a number of soldiers — and their families — moved into Broadell, which is a few miles south of the post.

Those military families contributed to the sense of kinship connectedness and community already fostered by institutions like FSU, Smith and College Heights Presbyterian Church.

Candela told the advisory committee that Broadell neighbors talked about how she and her friends’ fathers served in the 82nd Airborne and all bought houses near each other in the neighborhood.

A sense of community

It is that sense of community and what it meant to so many that moved Leeks and her fellow members of the neighborhood's community watch to add a regular agenda item to their meetings on historic preservation and to knock on doors of residents to get them to participate in meetings with the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources and to participate in the oral histories.

“It was through these interviews that we really understood the pride Broadell residents have in their community,” Candela told the committee in Raleigh, as Leeks and other Broadell neighbors watched via live feed. “The neighborhood was decidedly middle class in an area that a lot of people strove to live in. Being adjacent to the Murchison Road corridor, the neighborhood was a space where Black people felt comfortable and had access to business, churches, schools and community.”Myron B. Pitts can be reached at mpitts@fayobserver.com or 910-486-3559.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Fayetteville historically Black neighborhood gets boost in preservation push