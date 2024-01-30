E. Jean Carroll Breaks Out Unforgettable New Description Of Trump

Writer E. Jean Carroll, fresh off her stunning legal victory against Donald Trump, came up with a colorful new description of the former president during an MSNBC interview on Monday night.

“He is like a walrus snorting, and like a rhino flopping his hands,” Carroll told Rachel Maddow as she recounted seeing him in court. “He is not there, that was the surprising thing to me.”

Carroll admitted to being “terrified” at the idea of facing Trump in person, and had a “breakdown” days ahead of the trial.

But that changed when she took the stand.

“Amazingly, I looked out, and he was nothing,” she said. “He was nothing. He was a phantom. It was the people around him who were giving him power. He himself was nothing.”

A federal jury last week ordered Trump to pay $83.3 million to Carroll in her defamation suit. Last year, a jury ordered the former president to pay $5 million after finding him liable for defamation and sexual abuse.

She said there’s a lesson in her sweeping victories.

“We don’t need to be afraid of him,” she said. “He can be knocked out.”

Trump’s critics on social media shared Carroll’s message ― along with their own observations about the former president:

The point Carroll and her counsel were making over and over is that Trump is nothing to be afraid of. Remove the trappings and he’s just a man clawing for and trying to cling to power. https://t.co/UoVcMabXTG — Andrew Weissmann (weissmann11 on Threads)🌻 (@AWeissmann_) January 30, 2024

I love this so much. He. Is. Nothing. https://t.co/rJlo853cQh — themocollins (@THEMOCOLLINS) January 30, 2024

I can't imagine much that would make the walrus more angry than this... https://t.co/4U5XfylD1S — Evan Handler (@EvanHandler) January 30, 2024

The dimuntition of Donald Trump. It spells the beginning of the end for him. https://t.co/csO72Ha8d6 — Walter J. Black (@captain_stavros) January 30, 2024

EJC is giving #tRump a taste of his own medicine! This must be driving him crazy, that a woman, a few years older than him, now has the upper hand. The would-be Emperor indeed has no clothes! https://t.co/tSA6i5t0VB — Ken Chawkin (@kenchawkin) January 30, 2024

Watch here. Seeing this is so powerful. You can just tell how E. Jean Carroll is reclaiming herself and her agency after this. She isn't afraid of bullies. She isn't afraid of Trump. She is E. Jean Carroll & she is taking on this fight. Love her so muchhttps://t.co/ldHFe0DhkA — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) January 30, 2024

Trump is an old man in makeup. Less than meets the eye. We must stop fearing him. The emperor has no clothes... https://t.co/FV3I1gxUhP — RepublicanEthicsGhost (@GOP_EthicsGhost) January 30, 2024

Pretty certain that Trump is not having a good night tonight 👇 https://t.co/v7gCb2M5nK — Mona (@Monaheart1229) January 30, 2024

insulting to walruses everywhere https://t.co/syFruUhVA9 — Florida Chris (@chrislongview) January 30, 2024