How will the E. Jean Carroll case verdict affect Donald Trump's political future?
A jury found Donald Trump liable for sexual abuse in the E. Jean Carroll civil suit. Here's what the verdict could mean for Trump's political future.
A jury found Donald Trump liable for sexual abuse in the E. Jean Carroll civil suit. Here's what the verdict could mean for Trump's political future.
The jury presiding over Donald Trump's civil suit with author E. Jean Carroll finds the former president liable for battery and defamation.
The Utah senator also dismissed Trump's claims that the proceedings were a "witch hunt."
Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R), a presidential candidate, said a jury’s Tuesday verdict finding former President Trump liable for sexual abuse is another sign of Trump’s “indefensible behavior.” Hutchinson, one of the few people in the Republican Party who have openly criticized Trump, said in a statement after the verdict was released that the…
Carroll sued Trump for defamation, saying he lied about a 1996 sexual assault in a New York City department store and disparaged her character.
Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg and WPTV political analyst Brian Crowley weigh in after sex abuse, defamation outcome in civil case against Donald Trump.
The city of South Pasadena is set to replace its entire police fleet with Tesla models: "It's actually part of our vision statement that we are committed to an environmentally stable future."
(Bloomberg) -- Silicon Valley Bank will lead a more than $200 million financing facility for Pivot Energy Inc.’s multi-state portfolio of solar projects. Most Read from BloombergSteve Schwarzman Holds Off Giving Money to DeSantis After Meeting HimUS Inflation Shows Signs of Moderating, Giving Fed Room to PauseItaly Intends to Exit China Belt and Road Pact as Ties SourVanguard’s Trillion-Dollar Man Leads a Fixed-Income RevolutionTreasuries Advance After CPI; Stocks Edge Higher: Markets WrapThis t
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Former Elle magazine advice columnist E. Jean Carroll said on Wednesday she felt "fantastic" after a jury a day earlier found Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing and defaming her, and awarded her $5 million in damages in her civil lawsuit against the former U.S. president. The verdict in Manhattan federal court represented a fresh legal setback for Trump as he seeks to regain the presidency in 2024. While jurors did not find that Trump raped Carroll, it awarded damages over the incident and over a post last October on Trump's Truth Social platform in which he called Carroll's claim a "complete con job," hoax and lie.
It's long been a rule of thumb that you should have $1 million saved for retirement, but most Americans today don't think you actually need that much. A recent GOBankingRates survey found that the...
First Citizens Bancshares, which swept in to buy the remains of Silicon Valley Bank, reported first-quarter net income of $9.52 billion.
Alex Wagner talks with Claire McCaskill about the inability of Republican candidates to speak out against Donald Trump after a jury found him liable for sex abuse and defamation.
Emilio Estevez said his father Martin Sheen always regretted changing his name at the start of his acting career from Ramón Estévez and advised him not to do it.
ABC News political director Rick Klein breaks down former President Donald Trump’s liability in the sexual abuse and defamation lawsuit and how it affects his campaign going forward.
(Bloomberg) -- First Citizens BancShares Inc. said it would cease originating new general office loans and diversify into other property types as concerns over weakness in the commercial real estate sector mount.Most Read from BloombergSteve Schwarzman Holds Off Giving Money to DeSantis After Meeting HimUS Inflation Shows Signs of Moderating, Giving Fed Room to PauseItaly Intends to Exit China Belt and Road Pact as Ties SourVanguard’s Trillion-Dollar Man Leads a Fixed-Income RevolutionTreasuries
Lepshi topped the Bracco Italiano group, which was added to the storied competition for the first time this year
Former President Donald Trump will return to CNN's airwaves on Wednesday, joining the network for a two-hour town hall event in early-voting New Hampshire a day after a civil jury found him liable for sexually assaulting an advice columnist nearly three decades ago. While the civil trial verdict carries no criminal penalties, it nonetheless revives attention on the myriad investigations facing Trump, who was indicted in New York in March for hush money payments made to women who had accused him of sexual encounters. Trump is also facing investigations in Georgia and Washington over his alleged interference in the 2020 election and his handling of classified documents and potential obstruction of justice.
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager got emotional when they talked about a moment of honesty in their friendship during Hoda's daughter's illness.
Foreigners moving to India settle in the country quite easily—up to 80% of them feel at home in less than a year.
(Bloomberg) -- Representative George Santos, the embattled New York Republican who took office despite fabricating much of what he had claimed about his education and career, has been indicted on federal charges, according to a two people familiar with the case.Most Read from BloombergSteve Schwarzman Holds Off Giving Money to DeSantis After Meeting HimUS Inflation Shows Signs of Moderating, Giving Fed Room to PauseItaly Intends to Exit China Belt and Road Pact as Ties SourVanguard’s Trillion-Do
Donald Trump's rivals in the 2024 presidential election have shared their shots on a grand jury's decision to hold the former president liable for sexual abuse.