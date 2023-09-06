E. Jean Carroll scores big win in upcoming defamation case against Trump

NEW YORK — E. Jean Carroll won’t need to prove again that former President Donald Trump defamed her when they square off at a second trial early next year — only how much more he should have to pay, a Manhattan judge ruled Wednesday.

In the latest legal blow to the ex-president, Manhattan Federal Court Judge Lewis Kaplan ruled that the May verdict finding Trump liable for defaming the writer as a liar could be used to establish his liability in Carroll’s second case against Trump.

Carroll’s second trial, set to begin Jan. 15, will actually cover the first lawsuit she brought against Trump. She’s seeking $10 million.

The former Elle advice columnist filed it in 2019 when then-President Trump accused her of lying about her claims of a sexual assault at Bergdorf Goodman on Fifth Ave. It was delayed heavily by appeals from Trump and the Justice Department arguing that presidents had a legal right to be shielded from lawsuits.

In Trump’s May trial, a jury ordered him to pay Carroll $5 million, finding him liable in the civil action for defamation and sexually abusing her in the Midtown changing room in 1996.

In both actions, Carroll claimed Trump defamed her after she went public about the assault by calling her a liar, infamously saying she wasn’t his type and that he didn’t remember her. The suit going to trial in January focused on statements Trump made during his presidency.

Carroll added a new defamation claim to that suit a day after winning at trial when Trump, 77, repeated his defamatory remarks in a CNN town hall, claiming she’d made up the assault and that he didn’t know her.

Kaplan found the remarks in 2019 were “substantially the same” as those Trump made after leaving the White House and that the second trial should only address whether he owes Carroll more money and how much.

“(The jury’s) finding that Mr. Trump’s 2022 statement was false necessarily implies that it determined by clear and convincing evidence that Ms. Carroll did not fabricate her sexual assault accusation,” Kaplan wrote in his Wednesday decision.

“The truth or falsity of Mr. Trump’s 2019 statements therefore depends — like the truth or falsity of his 2022 statement — on whether Ms. Carroll lied about Mr. Trump sexually assaulting her. The jury’s finding that she did not therefore is binding in this case and precludes Mr. Trump from contesting the falsity of his 2019 statements.”

Kaplan shot down a request from Trump to cap how much more he can be ordered to pay Carroll.

Carroll’s lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, welcomed the ruling and said her team looks forward to the next trial.

Trump’s attorney, Alina Habba, said she believes an appeals court would overturn the May verdict and render Kaplan’s decision “moot.”

“We also anticipate that the 2nd Circuit will stay this trial as it considers the meritorious defenses that have been raised by President Trump,” Habba said.

The federal appeals court is expected to hear arguments on the matter sometime next week.

