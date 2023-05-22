E Jean Carroll seeks damages from Donald Trump for CNN remarks

Writer E Jean Carroll

E Jean Carroll, who a New York jury found was sexually assaulted by Donald Trump, is seeking further damages from the ex-president over disparaging comments about her.

A civil trial jury found earlier this month that Mr Trump abused Ms Carroll in Manhattan in the 1990s.

In a new complaint filed on Monday, Ms Carroll is seeking unspecified damages for remarks Mr Trump made a day later during a town hall event on CNN.

It is part of a lawsuit filed in 2019.

On 9 May, the federal jury in New York found Mr Trump had sexually assaulted and defamed Ms Carroll and ordered him to pay her about $5m (£4m) in damages.

Mr Trump was found not liable for raping Ms Carroll in a department store dressing room.

On 10 May, during a town hall event with Republican voters, broadcast by CNN, Mr Trump repeated previous claims she had "made up" a story about him assaulting her at the Bergdorf Goodman store.

He also called Ms Carroll, a former Elle magazine columnist, a "whack job" and claimed the trial was "rigged".

The new legal filing, which seeks to amend an original defamation lawsuit filed in 2019, also refers to posts published after the verdict by Mr Trump on his social network, Truth Social.

In the amended complaint, filed in US District Court in New York, Ms Carroll's attorneys argued that awarding her "very substantial punitive damages" would punish Mr Trump and "deter him from engaging in further defamation".

Mr Trump has not yet commented publicly on the new filing.