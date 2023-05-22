E. Jean Carroll seeks 'very substantial' damages from Donald Trump for comments during town hall

E. Jean Carroll and her attorney

WASHINGTON - Writer E. Jean Carroll asked a court Monday to impose "very substantial" damages on Donald Trump for his critical comments after a jury found him liable for sexual abuse and defamation of Carroll.

“This conduct supports a very substantial punitive damages award in Carroll’s favor both to punish Trump, to deter him from engaging in further defamation, and to deter others from doing the same,” said a filing by Carroll.

Even after the jury this month assessed Trump $5 million in damages, the former president said during a CNN town hall that Carroll was a "whack job" with a "made-up story." He called the trial a "rigged deal."

Trump has appealed the verdict and the $5 million judgement against him.

In the filing seeking more damages, Carroll's attorneys said Trump's CNN comments “show the depth of his malice toward" the plaintiff, and added that "it is hard to imagine defamatory conduct that could possibly be more motivated by hatred, ill will or spite.”

The latest filing was made in connection with a still-pending defamation case.

Jury finds Donald Trump liable in civil sex abuse case of E. Jean Carroll

Last year, Carroll filed a second lawsuit against Trump under a 2022 New York law that gave victims a one-year window in which victims can sue their alleged attackers.

This was the lawsuit that went to trial and resulted in a May 9 jury finding of sexual abuse and defamation.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Previous coverage: E. Jean Carroll may sue Donald Trump again, as he appeals $5 million judgement

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: E. Jean Carroll seeks more damages from Donald Trump: What we know