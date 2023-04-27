E. Jean Carroll takes witness stand at civil rape trial against Donald Trump: ‘I’m settling a personal score’

NEW YORK — More than five years after coming forward with rape allegations against Donald Trump, writer E. Jean Carroll took the witness stand Wednesday against the former president — fighting back tears as she recounted a brutal attack inside a Midtown dressing room decades ago and its long-lasting impacts.

“I’m here because Donald Trump raped me, and when I wrote about it, he said it didn’t happen. He lied and shattered my reputation, and I’m here to get my life back,” Carroll told a jury at Manhattan federal court within minutes of taking her seat.

She insisted she wasn’t there to settle a political score.

“I’m settling a personal score because he called me a liar repeatedly, and it really has decimated my reputation. I’m a journalist. The one thing I have to have is the trust of the readers,” Carroll testified.

After walking the jury through her resume and upbringing as the firstborn of four who grew up in a rural Indiana, a poised Carroll described the assault in searing and graphic detail.

The 79-year-old told the court she was never intimate with a man again after Trump violently assaulted her inside a changing room at Bergdorf Goodman in the mid-1990s.

Of the fateful day, Carroll described how she and Trump recognized each other passing through the revolving doors of the luxury department store. At the time, she had a daytime TV show and a popular advice column in Elle.

“I was exiting the 58th Street entrance, and I was just about to walk out the door; he was standing on the other side of it and put up his hand,” Carroll testified.

“He came through the door and said, ‘Hey, you’re that advice lady,’” she recalled. “I said, ‘Hey, you’re that real estate tycoon.’”

Trump asked Carroll to help him pick out a gift for an unnamed woman, a proposition she was sure would make a good story.

“Well, it was such a fun New York scene,” Carroll testified. “Here was Donald Trump asking me for advice about buying a present; it was a wonderful prospect for me.”

Story continues

As she and Trump walked around the store teasing each other and joking, he suggested they head to the unoccupied sixth-floor lingerie department to pick out underwear Carroll said.

She described the tone of their conversation milling about the store as “very joshing.”

“I could just picture it in my mind, Donald Trump putting on this flimsy lingerie over his pants,” Carroll said. “He said to try it on — or he said, ‘Let’s try this on,’ and he motioned toward the dressing room.”

Once they got to the changing rooms, Carroll said the atmosphere changed instantly.

“He immediately shut the door and shoved me up against the wall and shoved me so hard my head banged,” she testified.

“I was extremely confused and suddenly realized that what I thought was happening was not happening.”

In testimony punctuated with long pauses before a silent courtroom, Carroll said a hulking Trump pushed her against the wall a second time, banging her head again.

“I remember him being — he was very large. And his whole weight … came against my chest, and held me up there, and he leaned down and pulled down my tights,” Carroll said.

“I was pushing him back. It was quite clear that I was not — didn’t want anything else to happen,” she continued.

Carroll was then asked whether she was afraid.

“My whole reason for being alive at that moment was to get out of that room,” she answered.

“His fingers went into my vagina, which was extremely painful. Extremely painful. It was a horrible feeling because he curved — he put his hand inside of me and curved his finger,” Carroll said. “As I’m sitting here today, I can still feel it … Then he inserted his penis.”

Carroll said she broke free after two or three minutes — fleeing the store, unsure if Trump was in pursuit.

Ever since, she’s never been able to trust or be intimate with a man again — let alone look one in the eye — she said.

“I flirted with Donald Trump … I laughed at his jokes. I found him charming. And what happened to me when I was flirting? I got into serious trouble, and so I, after that event, I found it impossible for me — if I meet a man who’s a possibility — it’s impossible for me to even, well, to even look at him and smile,” Carroll said.

“And in order to fall in love or have dinner with someone, you gotta at least look him in the eye and smile,” she continued. “And I couldn’t force myself to show a man that I liked that I liked him.”

Carroll said she’s led a happy life in many ways, but it was hard not to grieve what she’d lost.

“I’m aware that I have lost out on one of the glorious experiences of any human being — being in love with somebody else, making dinner with them, walking the dog together. I don’t have that,” she said.

In the immediate aftermath, she called her friend Lisa Birnbach, a fellow journalist set to testify at the trial.

“She said, ‘He raped you. He raped you, E. Jean. You should go to the police,’” Carroll recounted. “‘I’ll go with you.’”

But Carroll said she took the advice of the second friend she told, news anchor Carol Martin, who said Trump had 200 lawyers and would “bury her” if she spoke out.

Telling the court she feared being seen as “soiled goods” or “less” for being a victim of rape, she decided never to speak of it again.

“Roger Ailes would have fired me. He was friends with Donald Trump. I would have lost my job at Elle. I was frightened of Donald Trump. I thought he would retaliate. I was ashamed. I thought it was my fault,” she said.

Trump, who has strongly denied the assault, was not present for the second day of trial. His lawyer Joe Tacopina told the judge he still didn’t know whether he wanted to testify.

Judge Kaplan issued a sharp rebuke of social media posts by the former president, saying it was “entirely inappropriate” to be making comments to the public and “more troublesome, the jury in this case, about stuff that has no business being spoken about.”

In a Truth Social post, Trump claimed that a dress Carroll wore during the alleged assault should be included as evidence. For three years, Carroll’s lawyers sought to include the dress in the case, with Trump refusing to provide a DNA sample to test it against.

Kaplan ruled in February that Trump couldn’t change his mind, noting that no sperm cells were detected on the dress, and even if there were a DNA match, it would only prove there was an encounter between the two on at least one occasion.

Hours later, upon learning of Twitter rants from the ex-president’s son Eric Trump, which were later deleted, the judge told Tacopina, “If I were in your shoes, I’d be having a conversation with the client.”

Trump’s comments about officials involved in his various legal cases served as the basis for Kaplan’s previous ruling that the jury would be anonymous, citing the potential of his online attacks to result in real-world harm.

Carroll broke down on the stand while addressing the fallout when she came forward in 2019, with New York Magazine publishing an excerpt of her book, in which she first accused Trump of the assault.

“The force of hatred coming at me was staggering,” Carroll said, who described receiving death threats and ultimately losing her job at Elle.

The comments Trump made in response — telling reporters as president Carroll was a liar and “not my type” — came as a surprise to Carroll. She thought he’d say it was consensual.

“It means that besides me being a liar, and a woman out to sell books, and an operative of the Democratic party, and a woman who accuses all sorts of men of rape, I’m also too ugly … to attack. Too ugly to rape,” she said.

“He was there. He knows it happened.”

———