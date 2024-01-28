E. Jean Carroll Vows to ‘Do Something Good’ With Trump’s $83.3 Million

E. Jean Carroll says the historic $83.3 million defamation verdict against Donald Trump earlier this week “bodes well for the future” and gives women a win when it’s needed most. Speaking to The New York Times on Saturday, a day after a jury hit Trump with the staggering monetary damages for repeatedly attacking Carroll after she accused him of sexual assault, she noted the significance of the decision coming “after we lost the rights over our own bodies in many states.” She went on to say that “we put out our flag in the ground on this one. Women won this one.” As for what she’ll do with the money when she eventually gets it—which might not be anytime soon, given Trump’s vow to appeal—she said she’s “not going to waste a cent.” “We’re going to do something good with it,” she told the Times, adding that she can at least “buy some premium dog food now” for her Great Pyrenees and pit bull.

