E. Jean Carroll's Lawyer Answers Donald Trump Trial Questions That Everyone Is Asking

Roberta Kaplan, the attorney for writer E. Jean Carroll, answered the questions on everyone’s lips after a jury last week ordered former President Donald Trump to pay her client $83.3 million in damages for defamation.

During an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Friday, Kaplan said she fully expected Trump will have to pony up the money even if he does, as he has vowed, appeal the ruling.

Cooper suggested Trump may declare bankruptcy to wriggle out of making the payment. Last year, the Republican 2024 front-runner was ordered to pay Carroll $5 million after a jury found him liable for defamation and sexual abuse after Carroll accused him of raping her in a department store in the 1990s.

Carroll will “completely” get the money, predicted Kaplan.

“I think he’s going to have to pay and whether it requires him to sell something or to put a lien on something to get a loan, that’s his problem, not ours,” she added. “He’s going to pay.”

Cooper also asked Kaplan if Trump could face another civil lawsuit if he continues to defame Carroll. “I’m too good of a lawyer to tell you that but everything is on the table,” Kaplan answered.

Trump “should be on notice” over what he says about Carroll going forward, she added. And “if he keeps saying it, it could cost him a lot more money,” Kaplan warned.

Watch the interview here:

Related...