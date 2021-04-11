- By GF Value





The stock of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF, 30-year Financials) appears to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $27.85 per share and the market cap of $1.4 billion, e.l.f. Beauty stock is estimated to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for e.l.f. Beauty is shown in the chart below.





e.l.f. Beauty Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Significantly Overvalued

Because e.l.f. Beauty is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 0.6% over the past five years.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. e.l.f. Beauty has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.23, which which ranks worse than 67% of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. The overall financial strength of e.l.f. Beauty is 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of e.l.f. Beauty is fair. This is the debt and cash of e.l.f. Beauty over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. e.l.f. Beauty has been profitable 5 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $300.2 million and earnings of $0.11 a share. Its operating margin is 4.10%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. Overall, the profitability of e.l.f. Beauty is ranked 4 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of e.l.f. Beauty over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of e.l.f. Beauty is 0.6%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 4.9%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, e.l.f. Beauty's return on invested capital is 3.21, and its cost of capital is 13.36. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of e.l.f. Beauty is shown below:

In closing, the stock of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. To learn more about e.l.f. Beauty stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

