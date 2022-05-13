E-L Financial's (TSE:ELF) Dividend Will Be CA$2.50

E-L Financial Corporation Limited (TSE:ELF) will pay a dividend of CA$2.50 on the 15th of July. This makes the dividend yield 14%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

E-L Financial's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. However, prior to this announcement, E-L Financial's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 31.3% if recent trends continue. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 32% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

E-L Financial Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was CA$0.50 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was CA$10.00. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 35% over that duration. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. E-L Financial has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 31% per annum. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

E-L Financial Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Are management backing themselves to deliver performance? Check their shareholdings in E-L Financial in our latest insider ownership analysis. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

