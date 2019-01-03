Is E Lighting Group Holdings Limited (HKG:8222) A Financially Sound Company?

The direct benefit for E Lighting Group Holdings Limited (HKG:8222), which sports a zero-debt capital structure, to include debt in its capital structure is the reduced cost of capital. However, the trade-off is 8222 will have to adhere to stricter debt covenants and have less financial flexibility. While 8222 has no debt on its balance sheet, it doesn’t necessarily mean it exhibits financial strength. I will take you through a few basic checks to assess the financial health of companies with no debt.

View our latest analysis for E Lighting Group Holdings

Is financial flexibility worth the lower cost of capital?

Debt funding can be cheaper than issuing new equity due to lower interest cost on debt. But the downside of having debt in a company’s balance sheet is the debtholder’s higher claim on its assets in the case of liquidation, as well as stricter capital management requirements. 8222’s absence of debt on its balance sheet may be due to lack of access to cheaper capital, or it may simply believe low cost is not worth sacrificing financial flexibility. However, choosing flexibility over capital returns is logical only if it’s a high-growth company. A single-digit revenue growth of 0.8% for 8222 is considerably low for a small-cap company. More capital can help the business grow faster. If 8222 is not expecting exceptional future growth, then the decision to avoid may cost shareholders in the long term.

SEHK:8222 Historical Debt January 3rd 19 More

Can 8222 meet its short-term obligations with the cash in hand?

Given zero long-term debt on its balance sheet, E Lighting Group Holdings has no solvency issues, which is used to describe the company’s ability to meet its long-term obligations. But another important aspect of financial health is liquidity: the company’s ability to meet short-term obligations, including payments to suppliers and employees. At the current liabilities level of HK$8.9m, it appears that the company has been able to meet these obligations given the level of current assets of HK$28m, with a current ratio of 3.19x. However, many consider a ratio above 3x to be high.

Next Steps:

As a high-growth company, it may be beneficial for 8222 to have some financial flexibility, hence zero-debt. This may mean this is an optimal capital structure for the business, given that it is also meeting its short-term commitment. In the future, its financial position may be different. I admit this is a fairly basic analysis for 8222’s financial health. Other important fundamentals need to be considered alongside. I suggest you continue to research E Lighting Group Holdings to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

Historical Performance: What has 8222’s returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



