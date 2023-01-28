E! News Weekly Top-10: Beyonce, Justin Bieber, Babies & More!

Reuters
German arms maker Rheinmetall had a record year in 2022 and is approaching an order backlog of 30 billion euros, CEO Armin Papperger told Reuters in an interview. "We are approaching an order backlog of 30 billion euros, and I expect to see an order backlog of 40 billion euros next year," said the CEO of the company, which sells a whole range of defence products but is probably most famous for supplying the 120mm gun of the Leopard 2 tank. Papperger said he expected to see at least 15% to 20% growth in Rheinmetall's defence division over the coming years, with the civilian business likely to account for only 20% of sales in 2025.