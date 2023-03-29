E.O. Smith High School evacuated after ‘suspicious incident,’ state police say
A high school in Mansfield was evacuated Wednesday morning after a “suspicious incident” was reported at the school.
State police said troopers responded to E.O. Smith High School at about 8:16 a.m. for an investigation that required the building to be evacuated of staff and students.
State police would only say they were responding to the “report of a suspicious incident.” No additional details were immediately released.