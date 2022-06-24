E.ON's CEO says Germany should boost domestic gas production

·1 min read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany should explore all options to increase domestic natural gas output including fracking, the chief executive of German energy provider E.ON's said, as Berlin triggered the "alarm stage" of its emergency gas plan in response to falling Russian supplies.

"We must now search without taboos for all solutions that will help us to improve our situation" Leonhard Birnbaum said in an interview with WirtschaftsWoche podcast.

Birnbaum said a modest increase in domestic production would not be the solution to the current supply situation, but a small building block that could help.

Germany triggered the "alarm stage" of its emergency natural gas plan on Thursday in response to falling Russian supplies but stopped short of allowing utilities to pass on soaring energy costs to customers in Europe's largest economy.

"We have to ask ourselves the question: Can we develop additional fields in Germany?" he said, adding that maximizing domestic production could be part of the solution and may be more environmentally friendly than other alternatives.

Production of natural gas and oil has been declining in Germany, mainly because unconventional fracking is banned and nature protection laws make it difficult to seek permission for new drilling.

In April, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said there were no plans to change a ban on unconventional domestic gas fracking.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Recommended Stories

  • IMF Warns of Risks From China’s Slowing Covid Vaccination Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund called on China to accelerate its coronavirus vaccination program, warning the sharply slowing pace of new doses administered could undermine a recovery in consumer spending in the economy. Most Read from BloombergJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the USElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsRecession Worries Boost Treasuries; Stocks Advance: Markets WrapThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashi

  • Ukraine Latest: US to Send More Arms; EU Backs Kyiv’s Candidacy

    (Bloomberg) -- The US plans to provide Ukraine with an additional $450 million in aid and advanced weaponry that includes rocket systems. European Union leaders granted the country candidate status, which moves the war-torn nation closer to its long-sought goal of joining the Western bloc. Most Read from BloombergJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the USElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsRecession Worries Boost Treasuries; Stocks Advance: Market

  • Germany triggers gas alarm stage, accuses Russia of 'economic attack'

    Germany triggered the "alarm stage" of its emergency gas plan on Thursday in response to falling Russian supplies but stopped short of allowing utilities to pass on soaring energy costs to customers in Europe's largest economy. The measure is the latest escalation in a standoff between Europe and Moscow since the Russian invasion of Ukraine that has exposed the bloc's dependence on Russian gas supplies and sparked a frantic search for alternative energy sources. The step is a largely symbolic signal to companies and households but marks a major shift for Germany, which cultivated strong energy ties with Moscow stretching back to the Cold War.

  • Crypto Hackers Steal $100 Million With Horizon Bridge Attack

    (Bloomberg) -- Another cryptocurrency bridge -- an app that lets people swap coins between blockchains -- got hacked today, this one for $100 million.Most Read from BloombergJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the USElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsRecession Worries Boost Treasuries; Stocks Advance: Markets WrapThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsThese Are the World’s Most Liveable Cities in 2022Harmony said in a twe

  • Dollar stumbles as rate path fuels recession worries

    The U.S. dollar slipped against its major peers on Friday, on course for its first weekly decline this month as investors assess the path for Federal Reserve policy and whether aggressive rate hikes would trigger a recession. It fell back from a 0.19% rise the previous day that was driven mostly by a decline in the euro after weak European factory data reduced bets for European Central Bank tightening. Dollar trading has been choppy this week, with markets now betting on more cautious policy action from the Fed after another expected 75 basis point rate increase in July.

  • Humble rice bran becomes hot commodity as India scours for edible oils

    Rice bran has become a sought-after commodity in India as the world's biggest importer of vegetable oils tries to overcome an edible oil shortage caused by global supply disruptions. A by-product in rice milling, rice bran has been traditionally used for cattle and poultry feed. Rice bran oil accounts for a small portion of overall vegoil consumption in India but is one of the fastest-growing among edible oils, industry officials say, and production and imports are set to increase to meet the demand.

  • LBank Exchange Will List Choise.com Token (CHO) on June 24, 2022

    Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, lists Choise.com Token (CHO) on June 24, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CHO/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 20:00 (UTC+8) on June 24, 2022.Figure 1To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/128745_649a1acb34c8191a_001full.jpgAs the world's first MetaFi ecosystem that simplifies the use

  • Conservatives Lose Key District in Major Blow to Boris Johnson

    (Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson suffered a major upset as his Conservative Party lost a key Parliament seat in southwest England, raising fresh questions about his leadership and faltering popularity in traditional Tory heartlands.Most Read from BloombergJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the USElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsRecession Worries Boost Treasuries; Stocks Advance: Markets WrapThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warnin

  • RBI, India banks launch blockchain-based trade financing project

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has launched a blockchain-based trade financing pilot project in collaboration with top lenders including HDFC bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India, among several others, Economic Times reported, citing unidentified sources. See related article: India FM: RBI to issue blockchain-based digital rupee Fast facts Belgium-based SettleMint, U.S.-based Corda […]

  • Blow for Johnson as UK Tories Lose Control of Key Red Wall Seat

    (Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson’s Conservatives lost a key parliamentary seat in northern England, a result likely to fuel fears in the party that support for him is slumping in areas that swung to the Tories from Labour in 2019.Most Read from BloombergJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the USElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsRecession Worries Boost Treasuries; Stocks Advance: Markets WrapThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning

  • Guindos Says ECB Crisis Tool Can’t Obstruct Fight With Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- A new European Central Bank tool to keep a lid on financing costs in the euro zone shouldn’t interfere with efforts to tackle inflation that will remain elevated for some time yet, according to Vice President Luis de Guindos.Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpStocks Pare Gains After Powell Hints at Recessio

  • Analysis: Swiss policy pivot signals exit for big stock and bond investor

    From Silicon Valley shares to U.S. and European government bonds, securities that are already under heavy pressure stand to lose a major buyer as Switzerland ends its long-standing policy of recycling euros and dollars into foreign markets. The Swiss National Bank recently delivered a surprise half-point interest rate hike and for the first time in years omitted references in its statement to the franc being highly valued. The shift is a momentous one, suggesting the SNB will no longer prioritise weakening the currency by purchasing foreign exchange - a policy that enabled it to build a reserve pile of nearly $1 trillion.

  • Crypto Cloud Storage STORJ Leads Rally by 55% As ETH, BTC Consolidate

    A rather unlikely altcoin ended up leading the broader market rally consequently resulting in other major altcoins following suit.

  • Amid 3AC exposure, Voyager Digital cuts daily withdrawal limit

    A day after Voyager Digital disclosed its exposure to crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC), it slashed daily withdrawal limits to US$10,000 from US$25,000. See related article: Sam Bankman-Fried steps in to bail out BlockFi Fast facts On Wednesday, crypto trading platform Voyager said it had loaned over US$650 million worth of USDC and […]

  • Equilibrium/Sustainability — Los Angeles weighs ban on new gas stations

    Los Angeles officials are considering a ban on the construction of new gas stations as part of a push to curb the development of fossil fuel infrastructure. “We are ending oil drilling in Los Angeles. We are moving to all-electric new construction. And we are building toward fossil fuel-free transportation,” LA council member Paul Koretz (D)…

  • Aukus: Australia's new PM vows 'reset' with France after submarine row

    It follows the French president accusing Australia's ex-PM of lying to him over a submarine deal.

  • Make birds happy by planting a black cherry tree in your yard | Legare

    It is considered a keystone species, which means it has a disproportionately large effect on the abundance and diversity of other species.

  • House GOP warns of China's 'rapid expansion' in Indo-Pacific as Biden admin lays out vision for the region

    House Republicans warn that China's expansion in the Indo-Pacific is a "significant threat" to the United States and allies around the globe. The Biden administration has made its concerns clear.

  • China Asks Foreign Business Leaders How to Revive Hong Kong in Rare Move

    (Bloomberg) -- China asked foreign business chambers in Hong Kong how to revive the isolated financial hub’s economy in unprecedented listening sessions weeks before new leader John Lee takes office, according to multiple people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the USElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsRecession Worries Boost Treasuries; Stocks Advance: Markets WrapThe World’s Bubbliest Housing M

  • U.S. sending advanced rocket systems among $450 million in aid to Ukraine

    The United States will send another $450 million in military aid to Ukraine, including some additional medium-range rocket systems, to help push back Russian progress in the war, officials announced Thursday.