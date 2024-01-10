E-PASS toll discount program returns, how it helps drivers save money

The Central Florida Expressway Authority said a program for drivers to save money on tolls will resume.

The E-PASS Volume Savings Program provides toll discounts based on the number of transactions per transponder each month.

The program applies to CFX-owned expressways.

Customers who have 40-79 tolls on an E-PASS Transponder per month will save 20%; and those who have 80 tolls or more per month will save 25%.

It is an automatic enrollment, and the savings are automatically entered into the account.

All vehicles are eligible for the program and there are no fees.

The program extended on Jan. 1 after the 2023 State Toll Relief Program ended.

