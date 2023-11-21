E-Rabs open their season with a win over Morgan Park at the Fred VanVleet Classic
E-Rabs open their season with a win over Morgan Park at the Fred VanVleet Classic
E-Rabs open their season with a win over Morgan Park at the Fred VanVleet Classic
Purdue picked up its first win over a ranked team as it looks to bounce back from last season's NCAA tournament disappointment.
In a dramatic turn of events late Friday, ex-Y Combinator president Sam Altman was fired as CEO of AI startup OpenAI, the company behind viral AI hits like ChatGPT, GPT-4 and DALL-E 3, by OpenAI's board of directors. Then, the company's longtime president and co-founder, Greg Brockman, resigned -- as did three senior OpenAI researchers. Do you work at OpenAI and know more about Sam Altman's departure?
Forget Thanksgiving movies, TV is where Turkey Day truly shines.
Sergiño Dest pouted his way into one of the stupidest red cards in USMNT history.
In interviews on CNBC and Bloomberg TV tonight, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella made it clear that it's possible Sam Altman, who was fired from his role as CEO at OpenAI by the AI startup's board of directors on Friday, could return to OpenAI in some capacity. "Obviously, we want Sam and Greg to have a fantastic home if they're not going to be in OpenAI," Nadella said in an interview on CNBC. Asked whether Altman would return to OpenAI, Nadella added: "That's for, you know, [the] OpenAI board and management and the employees to choose ... [Microsoft] chose to explicitly partner with OpenAI [and] obviously that depends on the people at OpenAI staying there or coming to Microsoft, so I’m open to both options.”
With only a handful of large-scale AI startups such as Germany’s Aleph Alpha and France’s Mistral to get any drama from (London’s DeepMind was absorbed into the Google Borg long ago), we’ve been grabbing the popcorn and watching this unexpected episode of Silicon Valley. Furthermore, if the best and brightest from OpenAI go on to be full-time employees of a paid U.S. mega-company like MSFT, “the ability of the AI movement to remain open to all at a fair price will decline rapidly.”
The suspension is the second this season for Jackson.
McNeil edged Freddie Freeman for the 2022 NL batting title and was gifted a Ford Bronco by Lindor.
The Ravens would likely need to make a deep playoff run if Andrews is to have any shot at returning this season.
Rookie Ji'Ayir Brown replaced Hufanga in the lineup Sunday and came with an interception and a fourth-down pass breakup in the end zone.
As the holiday-shortened week begins, focus has shifted to weighing when the Federal Reserve could start cutting rates.
At just over 8 inches wide, the compact cutie won't take up too much space on your counter.
Thompson-Robinson was 24-for-43 with 165 passing yards and an interception in the Browns' 13-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.
Prices are legit half off.
If you're looking for the perfect holiday gift that doesn't need to be wrapped, check out the Stanley tumbler that comes in two new finishes.
If you've been dreaming of having one of these workhorses in your kitchen, now's the time. Save as much as $200!
Sentry, an app performance monitoring (APM) company that helps companies such as Disney, Microsoft and Cisco track and resolve laggy or buggy applications, has transitioned its core product to a new license it designed called the Functional Source License (FSL). The company's open source chief Chad Whitacre says the license is for any SaaS firm that wishes to "grant freedom without harmful free-riding." "There’s been a long history of companies with deeper pockets and more resources taking advantage of traditional open source companies," Whitacre told TechCrunch over email.
Zach Wilson is finally headed to the bench, but will Tim Boyle change the Jets' fortunes?
There are so many pretty things to shop! And I love pretty things.
Florida State's quest for a national championship will move forward without its senior leader at quarterback.