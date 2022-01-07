E-scooter rental firm Spin to lay off a quarter of its staff

·1 min read

(Reuters) - Electric scooter rental firm Spin said on Friday it will lay off 25% of its employees, as part of the company's restructuring plan to exit open permit markets.

San Francisco-based Spin was bought by Ford Motor Co in 2018 and operates as a standalone business within Ford Smart Mobility.

"Spin will no longer compete in open permit markets that lack sensible regulations," Ben Bear, chief executive officer of Spin said in a statement.

Bear, who took the helm in June last year, added that free-for-all markets create an uncertain operating environment.

He said Spin is beginning to wind down operations in a few U.S. markets and all of their markets in Germany and Portugal, while also projecting closure of Spain as early as February 2022.

"These places have permit market dynamics that make it difficult to identify a clear path to profitability," Bears said.

Spin operates dockless electric scooters on campuses and cities in North America and Europe, according to its website.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Could Ethereum Make You a Millionaire in 2022?

    Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has had an incredible year, with its price soaring by more than 415% over the past 12 months. Despite all this growth, 2022 could be even more promising for the cryptocurrency. Ethereum is currently transitioning into its upgrade, Ethereum 2.0, which will make it faster, less expensive to use, and far more environmentally friendly.

  • Campbell Vaughn: Nitrogen prices are off the charts. Here's why that matters

    A visit to a feed supply business in central Georgia revealed some trouble news about the agriculture market that will end up costing everyone.

  • Omicron’s Spread Means More Food Outages at U.S. Grocery Stores

    (Bloomberg) -- The highly contagious omicron virus variant is disrupting already stressed food supply chains, sickening so many workers that more shortages at grocery stores are all but certain.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Is Open as Canada Shuts Down. The Difference? Their Health Care SystemsOmicron Study in South Africa Points to End of Acute Pandemic PhaseCiti Confronts Vaccine Holdouts in No Jab, No Job MandateGhislaine Maxwell Juror Who Could Upend Conviction Works for Carlyle GroupS&P 500

  • Chinese Chip Shortage Could Keep Car Prices High

    What happens in China absolutely affects the rest of the world…

  • 2 Monster Metaverse Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    While the exact definition is hard to pinpoint, the core concept is simple enough: It will be a shared virtual world, blending aspects of social media, video games, and the broader internet. While there are many ways to accomplish that, buying a few shares of Unity Software (NYSE: U) and Globant (NYSE: GLOB) looks like a smart move. While traditional development tools often required creators to recode content for different platforms, content built on Unity can be deployed across more than 20 platforms without making changes.

  • The first edition of the Chevy Silverado EV sold out in 12 minutes

    Deliveries of the $105,000 electric pickup are expected to start in fall 2023.

  • TC Energy (TRP) Restarts Operations at Keystone Oil Pipeline

    TC Energy's (TRP) Keystone oil pipeline was restarted safely amid the extremely cold weather after an unplanned maintenance on the pipeline began on Jan 4.

  • U.S. Ramps Up Battery Production With 13 New Gigafactories

    The U.S. is ramping up domestic battery cell production, and according to the DOE, 13 new gigafactories will open their doors by 2025

  • 5 Steel Stocks to Boost Your Portfolio Even as Prices Retreat

    Despite the recent pullback in prices from historic highs, the favorable fundamentals make the steel space an attractive area to invest in right now. CMC, TMST, TKAMY, NUE and X are worth adding to your portfolio.

  • Everyone Is Missing 2022's Biggest Pot Stock Winner

    Looking for the best way to invest in the booming cannabis industry? This under-the-radar company might be the answer you're looking for.

  • Maersk is no longer the world's largest container line as MSC takes the top spot

    The Mediterranean Shipping Company's fleet can now carry 4.3 million standard 20-foot containers — about 2,000 more than Maersk.

  • Roku Investors Should Watch Its Smart-TV Sales in 2022

    Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) was quick to proclaim its dominance of the U.S. smart TV market in 2021. "For the second year in a row, the Roku Operating System (OS) was the No. 1 smart TV OS sold in the U.S. according to NPD's Weekly Retail Tracking Service," the company reported in a press release on Jan. 3. While Roku doesn't generate any revenue directly from smart-TV sales, its success in the area shouldn't be overlooked by investors.

  • Here’s How Exxon Could Go Even Bigger on Its Dividend

    Oil companies used to compete on how much crude they could produce. Truist analyst Neal Dingmann wrote in a report published Thursday that Exxon looks as if it is going to generate more than enough cash to pay off debt and still have enough to raise its dividend and buyback. The idea that Exxon could raise its dividend had seemed unthinkable just a year ago, because the company looked as if it might have to cut the payout.

  • Global Gas Shortage Worsens as Emerging Asia Joins the Hunt

    (Bloomberg) -- The hunt for natural gas is spreading to Asia’s developing economies, with India and Indonesia adding to the global demand pressure.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayBiggest Tech Selling in a Decade as Rate Rout Spooks Hedge FundsOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHawkish Fed Sparks Tech Rout, Treasury Selloff: Markets WrapIndian Oil Corp. and Gujarat Stat

  • Why Ford Motor Company Was the Fourth-Quarter U.S. Sales Leader

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) said that it sold more vehicles in the U.S. than any other automaker in the fourth quarter, as ongoing supply chain disruptions continued to shake up the automotive pecking order around the world. In a related shake-up, Toyota Motor (NYSE: TM) topped the full-year U.S. auto-sales ranking for the first time. Ford sold 508,451 vehicles in Q4, a gain of 26.8% from the third quarter of 2021, a sign that the Blue Oval's relatively strong supply chain situation is continuing.

  • 3 Reasons Amazon Stock Could Soar to $5,000 in 2022

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock looks like a coiled spring. Pandemic-related gains drove a stunning 76% surge in the online retail giant's share price in 2020. Then its stock essentially treaded water last year on overblown fears that its growth could slow.

  • Oil & Gas Stock Roundup Headlined by ExxonMobil & HollyFrontier

    Apart from ExxonMobil (XOM) and HollyFrontier (HFC), developments at APA Corporation (APA), Enbridge (ENB) and Petrobras (PBR) remained in focus during the week.

  • U.S. Bank/MUFG merger faces a fiercer D.C. regulatory climate

    Tough talk from federal banking regulatory officials could mean new hurdles for big bank mergers in 2022 — including U.S. Bancorp's planned $8 billion acquisition of MUFG Union Bank.

  • U.S. oil futures show tight supply to stay despite Omicron fears

    Benchmark U.S. crude futures suggest oil supplies will remain tight early in the new year, even as the Omicron coronavirus variant has raised worries that the pandemic, which has dampened fuel consumption, is not going away anytime soon. The tighter market could lead to higher prices for energy consumers, as OPEC+ struggles to raise production while U.S. drillers restrain output because of investor demands. Fuel consumption has roared back from pandemic lows, creating relatively steady drawdowns in oil inventories.

  • What crisis? Bentley cruises to record sales

    These are supposed to be tough times for carmakers. But it seems no one has told Bentley. The luxury brand posted record sales for a second straight year on Thursday (January 6). They rose almost a third to over 14,600 units. That's a lot, when each one sells for hundreds of thousands of dollars. The global health crisis may actually have helped. Luxury car sales have been growing fast as travel restrictions leave well-heeled consumers with more money to spend on goods instead. Over the past year Bentley sales were up 39% in the Americas, and 40% in China. High-end carmakers have also been better able to shrug off the shortage of computer chips. With semiconductors in short supply, big automotive groups have prioritised their most lucrative products. A unit of Volkswagen, Bentley has committed to going fully electric by 2030. It says demand for new hybrid models was among the drivers behind the record results.