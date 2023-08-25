E-scooters banned from all UK canal towpaths

E-scooters have been banned from canal towpaths as record numbers post-pandemic leave the waterways busier than during the Industrial Revolution.

The Canal and Rivers Trust has released a new code of conduct in response to the rising popularity of towpaths, which had nearly 900m visitors last year, a record high.

Among the new guidelines is a ban on the use of e-scooters, and a call for cyclists to ride slowly and give way to pedestrians.

Although e-scooters are technically not legal on roads or pavements in the UK, their use has become widespread and in 2020 the CRT said it would consider whether they could be safely allowed on towpaths.

However, it has now ruled out e-scooters, along with e-bikes that have been modified to go faster than regulations.

In 2020, a 28-year-old yoga instructor was treated in hospital after being knocked into Regents Canal in London by an e-scooter rider.

‘Serious problems’

The woman, who had been riding a bike at the time, was reportedly left struggling for five minutes to get out of the water before being rescued by a passerby.

The new towpath code also highlights that canal visitors need to pay special attention to those using the waterway itself, for boating, fishing or other sports.

A spokesman for the CRT said “It’s currently not legal to ride e-scooters in any public place, and towpaths are no exception.

“They’re narrow spaces and, now that they’re more popular than ever, it’s even more important that people stay safe and consider others.

“E-scooters are fast, quiet, ridden very differently from bicycles, and could cause serious problems.

“The towpaths are somewhere people can slow down and relax, enjoying the peace of being by water, and e-scooters aren’t suitable in this environment.”

Opportunity for conflict

A record 885 million visits were made to the 2,000 miles of waterways across England and Wales that CRT maintains last year.

The popularity of towpaths has risen significantly since the start of the pandemic, with visits up more than 30 per cent in the past four years.

Richard Parry, chief executive of Canal & River Trust, said the growing popularity of the UK’s 250-year-old canals meant more opportunity for conflict.

“But with so many people sharing them, and with waterways bringing nature and biodiversity into our towns and cities, it is important that we are kind to each other and to wildlife,” he said.

“We saw a huge rise in visits to our waterways during the pandemic and they have remained important places for many people who discovered them during that difficult time.”

