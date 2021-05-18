- By GF Value





The stock of The E W Scripps Co (NAS:SSP, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being modestly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $20.8 per share and the market cap of $1.7 billion, The E W Scripps Co stock is believed to be modestly undervalued. GF Value for The E W Scripps Co is shown in the chart below.





The E W Scripps Co Stock Appears To Be Modestly Undervalued

Because The E W Scripps Co is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth, which averaged 28.5% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 25.39% annually over the next three to five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. The E W Scripps Co has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.14, which is worse than 83% of the companies in the industry of Media - Diversified. The overall financial strength of The E W Scripps Co is 3 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of The E W Scripps Co is poor. This is the debt and cash of The E W Scripps Co over the past years:

Story continues

The E W Scripps Co Stock Appears To Be Modestly Undervalued

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. The E W Scripps Co has been profitable 5 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $2 billion and earnings of $3.27 a share. Its operating margin of 19.41% better than 87% of the companies in the industry of Media - Diversified. Overall, GuruFocus ranks The E W Scripps Co's profitability as fair. This is the revenue and net income of The E W Scripps Co over the past years:

The E W Scripps Co Stock Appears To Be Modestly Undervalued

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. The E W Scripps Co's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 91% of the companies in the industry of Media - Diversified. The E W Scripps Co's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 100.4%, which ranks better than 97% of the companies in the industry of Media - Diversified.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, The E W Scripps Co's return on invested capital is 6.69, and its cost of capital is 4.18. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of The E W Scripps Co is shown below:

The E W Scripps Co Stock Appears To Be Modestly Undervalued

To conclude, The E W Scripps Co (NAS:SSP, 30-year Financials) stock shows every sign of being modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 97% of the companies in the industry of Media - Diversified. To learn more about The E W Scripps Co stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

