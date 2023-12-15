E-ZPass walk-in center in Rochester to close

ROCHESTER — The E-ZPass walk-in center on the Spaulding Turnpike (Route 16) at Exit 16 will close Friday, Dec. 29, according to the New Hampshire Department of Transportation.

The temporary center in Rochester was established to help travelers set up New Hampshire E-ZPass accounts in preparation for the new all-electronic-toll collection system, 24-hour cashless toll collection, which became operational on the turnpike in September.

All-electronic tolling has replaced tolls in New Hampshire.

The center's final day on Dec. 29 will end at 6 p.m.

The walk-in centers located at 14 Manchester Square in Portsmouth, 54 Regional Drive in Concord and 110 Broad St. in Nashua will remain open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Fosters Daily Democrat: E-ZPass walk-in center in Rochester NH to close